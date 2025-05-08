Microsoft slashes 25% off the Surface Laptop 7

If you need an affordable Windows laptop that can deliver a premium experience, forget about the newly announced Surface Laptop 13-inch with its $899 price tag. The baseline Surface Laptop 7 is currently available with a 25% discount, and it absolutely smokes Microsoft's new "entry-level" laptop.

The entry-level Surface Laptop 7 usually costs $999, but right now, you can get it for as little as $749. With Microsoft killing the baseline Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7, you probably should act fast before stock depletes.

For $150 less than the price of the new Surface Laptop 13-inch, you get a computer with a slightly bigger display (13.8 inches vs. 13 inches) with a 120Hz refresh rate, higher brightness, HDR support, and a higher resolution. Plus, the computer is equipped with a more powerful ten-core Snapdragon X Plus processor and a snappy PCIe Gen4 SSD.

Other benefits of this model include a Windows Hello webcam, faster USB4 ports, and the Surface Connect port. While the Surface Laptop 13-inch has allegedly better battery life, the Surface Laptop 7 can still deliver (according to Microsoft) 20 hours of local video playback, which is more than enough for a day of work.

If you are interested in how the Surface Laptop 7 compares to the new Surface Laptop 13-inch spec-by-spec, check out this article. If you are ready to pull the trigger and get yourself a powerful modern laptop at a great price, the purchase link is below:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.