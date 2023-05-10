Ubisoft is the latest tech company to announce mass layoffs

Game publisher Ubisoft is planning to lay off as many as 60 of its employees today. It's the latest gaming and tech-related company to reveal mass layoffs over the last several months.

GameSpot reports that the employees that could be affected by this move are from Ubisoft's Customer Relations Center team, which are based in Cary, North Carolina, and Newcastle in the UK. In a statement, Ubisoft said that this decision to cut its workforce is part of a new "focus on where we can have a significant impact." There's no word on what kind of compensation package will be given to these workers.

Ubisoft is making this new move a few months after it revealed it was canceling three unannounced games that were in production. It also revealed that the long-in-development pirate-based game Skull and Bones, which was first revealed way back in 2017, had been delayed once again, with no new release date set.

The game publisher is set to reveal its new publishing plans for the next year or so on June 12, That's when the Ubisoft Forward streaming video event will be held in Los Angeles. It will be a replacement of sorts for the E3 trade show, which was supposed to happen in LA in mid-June but has since been canceled.