E3 2023 has been canceled due to lack of interest by game publishers [Update]

The 2023 edition of E3, the long-running video game trade show, will reportedly not be held as previously announced. IGN is reporting that the show's owners, the Entertainment Software Association, sent an email to the trade organization's members stating that the show "simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry."

E3 2023 was going to be the trade show's first physical edition since 2019 and was supposed to be held from June 13-16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. However, the troubles for the show began early when major game publishers, including Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and more revealed they would not be exhibiting on the show floor. It's currently unknown if this decision will affect E3 going forward into the future.

Game publishers will still be holding big events in mid-June. Microsoft will be holding a major Games Showcase event on June 11. Ubisoft has announced its own online event on June 12. Also, the Summer Games Fest, where a number of major games have been announced in the past, will be held in LA and live-streamed everywhere on June 8.

Update: The official E3 Twitter account has confirmed that the 2023 version of the show has indeed been canceled, in both its physical and digital versions: