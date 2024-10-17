Unofficial mod brings "Fully Customizable Desktop" completely transforming Windows 11 & 10

The Windows UI (user interface) and UX (user experience) are things that divide users. While the general public does not seem to care all that, the enthusiast crowd that is passionate about everything Windows is rarely indifferent about it, and many feel there is a lot to be desired from the desktop OS.

As such, unofficial third-party mods try to fill in the space including free apps like the one we recently covered, called Rebound 11, which promises to improve the UI with the help of WinUI 3 for greater "consistency" while also not doing system-wide customization and keeping MSSTYLES files intact.

The app, however, at least in its current state, does not vastly alter the Windows UI as it aims to only improve the interface consistency. If you need something that is more impactful, you can check out another new software called Seelen UI.

This one has been in pre-release for the last two weeks and it promises a "Fully Customizable Desktop Environment" not just for Windows 11, but for Windows 10 as well. The author of Seelen UI writes:

Seelen UI is the first web-based fully customizable desktop environment for Windows 10/11, providing an intuitive and powerful way to manage your workspace and customize it.

It has some cool and interesting features like Tiling Manager wherein the windows promise to automatically arrange themselves to streamline and improve multitasking thus enhancing the workspace experience.

Windows Tiling Manager

Seelen UI also brings an app launcher based on Rofi that promises to find and launch apps faster. Also, as you can see, the Taskbar can be moved around and is also floating. If you recall, the next version of Windows, "Windows 12," was rumored to feature such a taskbar.

App launcher

Finally, the author of Seleen UI has highlighted the UI that allows for "easy" customization and configuration of the various features available in the utility.

Seelen UI settings

As mentioned above, the Seleen UI app was in a pre-release state until today and it is now available as a stable release. The dev notes several improvements in its latest versions 2.0.1 and 2.0.2:

Seelen UI v2.0.1 refactor unification of SeelenWeg pinned files, folder and apps in a single structure. enhancements improve open_file function to allow arguments.

improve open_file function to allow arguments. allow to users select update channel between release, beta and nightly. fix not getting icons directly from .lnk files.

users not recieving update notification on settings header.

start-menu item on dock not closing native start menu.

default theme wallpaper showing cut on ultra-wide monitors. ... Seelen UI v2.0.2 fix infinite render loop on settings home page, fetching news.

You can download the app from its official GitHub repo though the developer recommends doing it from the Microsoft Store. As always with unofficial software, the best place to download and install them is always in a VM.