Buy six months of Nvidia GeForce NOW Ultimate and get Dragon Age: The Veilguard for free

If you have always wanted to try out the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, the company is giving people an extra incentive to check it out for a few days. Today, it revealed that from now until October 30, anyone who pays for six months of GeForce NOW Ultimate will get BioWare's upcoming fantasy RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard for free.

In a new blog post, Nvidia stated that the $99.99 fee for six months of GeForce NOW Ultimate will include a free PC version of the game until October 30. The game itself will join the growing GeForce NOW library on October 31. The blog post added:

In aUltimate members can experience BioWare’s latest entry at full GeForce quality, with support for NVIDIA DLSS 3, low-latency gameplay with NVIDIA Reflex, and enhanced image quality and immersion with ray-traced ambient occlusion and reflections. Ultimate members can also play popular PC games at up to 4K resolution with extended session lengths, even on low-spec devices.

Nvidia also revealed the 10 new games that will be added to the GeForce NOW service this week, including the newly launched Mechwarrior 5: Clans:

  • Neva (New release on Steam, Oct. 15)
  • MechWarrior 5: Clans (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 16)
  • A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (New release on Steam, Oct. 17)
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage (New release on Steam, Oct. 17)
  • Artisan TD (Steam)
  • ASKA (Steam)
  • Dungeon Tycoon (Steam)
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Available on PC Game Pass, Oct 16. Members will need to activate access)
  • Spirit City: Lofi Sessions (Steam)
  • Star Trucker (Xbox, available on Game Pass)

In addition, New World: Aeternum, the MMO update from Amazon, is joining the service this week. GeForce NOW is also scheduled to add Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to the service next week when it launches.

