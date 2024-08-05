Windows 11 can be transformed to Windows 10 in "one click" with new unofficial app

It has been nearly three years since Windows 11 became generally available, and despite this, Microsoft has not been able to win the hearts of most users and convince them about its new OS. It is estimated that Windows 11's market share is less than a third, according to the latest Statcounter data.

Modifying, customizing, and debloating the OS has become somewhat of a common practice among enthusiasts, though at times, these are done just for the sake of it, like running Windows 11 on an iPhone 15 Pro.

The Statcounter data above clearly suggests that most users are still on Windows 10 as it holds most of the market. While many users are probably unable to upgrade to 11 due to the stringent system requirements, plenty simply prefer staying on 10. Former Neowin author Usama Jawad opined that Windows 10 might become as beloved as Windows 7 was, and perhaps still is, since some users continue running it, as Statcounter data (linked above) suggests.

If you are one of those who have upgraded to Windows 11 but much preferred the aesthetic presentation of 10, there is a new unofficial app dubbed "RevertSV" which lets you transform the way the former looks such that you can sort of re-live those days.

This will just be the outer shell, though, as only the UI (user interface) will be altered as deep down, your OS will be Windows 11 but simply reskinned. YouTuber LagLife, who is the developer of the app, promises a "one click" solution. They write:

I decided to make this because there have been multiple "revert" attempts but nobody has actually fully succeeded yet. When this is done I will release a script to revert an existing install to Windows 10 UI in one click.

Another YouTuber, Come On Windows, took it for a spin recently on a VM, which you can watch below. It looks like Valinet's uDWM DLL and DWMAPI DLL files were used while making the utility. The DWM or Desktop Window Manager, similar to WDDM, was introduced by Microsoft during the Vista days as the Windows GUI took a pretty big jump in terms of visuals:

The RevertSV app is available for download on the Internet Archive website. While this should be a fun thing to play around with, definitely make sure to do it on a VM (virtual machine). If you are interested in knowing how the app was created, you can watch the entire YouTube playlist of RevertSV here.

Additionally, you can also try other third-party software like those from Stardock, among others, which are known to be safer if you want to enjoy some reskinning of your OS.

Source: LagLife (YouTube)