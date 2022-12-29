Unreal Engine 5-powered S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 gets a brand-new gameplay trailer

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series developer GSC Game World had something exciting to share with fans as the new year approaches. Today, the developer published the brand-new "Come to Me" gameplay trailer for the upcoming entry Heart of Chornorbyl. It shows off more of the combat, various open environments players will be exploring, a glimpse at the returning inventory management system, and more. Catch the footage above.

Set in the exclusion zone around the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant following a second disaster, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has players exploring the radioactive landscape that has spawned plenty of mutants, anomalies, and unfriendly adventurers. The developer is touting this as an immersive sim with horror themes, all with Unreal Engine 5-powered high-end, atmospheric visuals.

Considering the series' popularity with the modding community, unsurprisingly, GSC will also offer official modding support for its latest game. PVP multiplayer is also coming as a feature, though it will be included in a post-launch free update.

Despite some reports of major internal delays, the trailer reaffirms the studio's latest 2023 launch window, though it was not narrowed down any further. The Ukrainian developer originally announced the title in 2020, with a 2022 launch being planned out. However, GSC Game World had to delay the launch to 2023 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC. Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers are also gaining the title on day one for no extra cost.