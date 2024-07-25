S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl delayed by two months, now launching in November

GSC Game World had bad news for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. fans today. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is getting hit with yet another delay, though thankfully, it's not a very long one. The studio released a humorous in-engine trailer named "Really, Again?" to reveal the new release date, check it out above.

The new release date for the survival shooter is November 20, 2024, missing the original September 5 launch by two months. The studio gave the title its September launch date, dubbed the "Final Release Date", back in January. GSC says it needs the additional time to polish the game further and apologized to the fanbase for the latest delay.

"S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will now be launching on November 20, 2024, moving from the previously planned date of September 5, 2024," says GSC Game World in social media channels. "We know you might be tired of waiting, and we truly appreciate your patience. These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more “unexpected anomalies” (or simply “bugs”, as you call them)."

To make the longer wait a little easier, the studio is planning to release a Developer Deep Dive on August 12 via Xbox social channels:

This detailed update will include exclusive interviews, lots of new footage, and a full video walkthrough of one of the game quests. We can’t wait for you to see it and get a comprehensive understanding of how the game looks and plays.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is launching on Xbox Series X|S consoles as well as on PC via Steam, GOG, Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store on November 20, 2024. Don't forget that the title will be a day-one release onto Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass services.