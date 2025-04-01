Visible introduces a new plan with faster streaming and hotspot speeds

Visible, the brand owned by Verizon, has announced a new plan for its customers called Visible Plus Pro. It costs $45 per month, which is $10 more than its previously most expensive plan, Visible Plus. There's an annual plan for Visible Plus Pro as well, which costs $450 per year. As a heads-up, Visible and Visible Plus also offer annual plans, which cost $275 per year and $375 per year, respectively.

According to Visible, after opting for the new plan, you'll be able to stream videos at up to 4K quality. However, it’s important to note that this streaming quality is only available when connected to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband (mmWave) network. If you switch to a sub-6 GHz 5G or LTE network, the streaming quality will automatically drop to 1080p.

Visible has also improved the mobile hotspot speed with the new plan. Compared to Visible’s cheapest plan, which offers 5 Mbps hotspot speed, and Visible's Plus plan, which offers 10 Mbps internet sharing speed, the new plan bumps the speed to 15 Mbps.

The Pro Plus plan allows you to add your smartwatch without spending any extra penny from your pocket. Unfortunately, you'll only be able to do this with an LTE-connected Apple Watch. If you've any other brand of smartwatch, like one from Samsung, you’ll have to spend $10 per month to add the smartwatch service. In addition to all these, the Visible Plus Pro plan allows you to call over 85 countries and has an unlimited SMS facility to over 200 countries.

While all these offerings sound interesting, you must remember that Visible is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that operates on Verizon’s network. This means there’s a high possibility that during times of heavy network congestion, you may experience connectivity issues, as Verizon prioritizes its own customers over Visible users. While such situations rarely occur, it’s something to keep in mind if you’re considering switching to Visible from another carrier.