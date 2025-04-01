Ready to watch more ads on Roblox? Its partnership with Google aims to do just that

Roblox has officially announced that it is teaming up with Google to bring more ads to its platform. Dubbed "Rewarded Video ads," this feature will allow players to earn rewards for watching short videos. This move is a part of a larger strategy by Roblox to increase its revenue through advertising.

Roblox players will have to watch 30 seconds of full-screen ads and receive rewards in return, such as power-ups or in-game currency. This type of ad is quite common in mobile gaming, helping users stay engaged while allowing brands to reach a wider audience.

In their official blog, Roblox stated:

Adding Google Ad Manager to the Roblox tech stack enables us to quickly scale our immersive advertising formats to meet buyers where they buy their media. In the coming weeks, brands can easily expand their video ad buys to purchase our new Rewarded Video ad format directly and programmatically —and reach their key audiences, including the tens of millions of daily active Gen Z users3 on Roblox.

With over 85 million daily users, Roblox is an attractive place for brands to promote their products and services. It has already partnered with well-known brands like Ralph Lauren and Chipotle. However, it hasn't revealed how much money it makes from ads.

According to CEO Dave Baszucki (via Bloomberg), "when we feel advertising is big enough, we’ll break it out." Over the next few months, Roblox will bring new forms of ads to the platform, thanks to its partnership with Google. The new ad format will include video and image ads known as "Billboards."

Roblox also plans to use Google’s Authorized Buyers program, which will connect different advertising platforms to make it easier for brands to buy ad space.