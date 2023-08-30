Vivaldi 6.2 revamps its code for much faster UI and reduced memory usage

Vivaldi Technologies has announced another feature update for its browser, bringing major code refactoring for a much snappier UI, faster window opening and handling, and reduced memory usage.

Version 6.2, now available for download on Windows, macOS, and Linux, offers significant performance and responsiveness improvements, especially when opening new windows. Developers say changing the code base to Portal Windows, a Javascript framework, allowed for more efficient code sharing between the browser's windows.

According to a blog post on the official Vivaldi website, it took developers several years to implement Portal Windows. As a result, they achieved a 37% improvement when opening new windows compared to the previous version and about 64% compared with an older version from 2018.

The Portal project represents a monumental undertaking, and we are immensely proud of what we have achieved. Looking ahead, the Portal work opens up many possibilities and flexibility. We hope both existing and new users will appreciate the difference brought about by introducing Portal.

Besides offering a snappier UI, Vivaldi 6.2 contains the following changes and new features:

Improved Address Field suggestions let you prioritize the order or hide certain items (bookmarks, history, nicknames, search, and more) to tailor the drop-down to your needs and make it more personal.

let you prioritize the order or hide certain items (bookmarks, history, nicknames, search, and more) to tailor the drop-down to your needs and make it more personal. Native Geolocation Service on MacOS . Vivaldi for macOS now utilizes the built-in CoreLocation service, similar to the Windows version and the built-in Microsoft Location Service.

. Vivaldi for macOS now utilizes the built-in CoreLocation service, similar to the Windows version and the built-in Microsoft Location Service. Delete your browsing history with a single click : The history panel now has a quick-purge button, letting you remove your recent or entire browsing history and related data.

: The history panel now has a quick-purge button, letting you remove your recent or entire browsing history and related data. Follow YouTubers without a Google Account : The browser's built-in Feed Reader now allows you to reclaim a bit of your privacy by following favorite YouTubers without a Google Account.

: The browser's built-in Feed Reader now allows you to reclaim a bit of your privacy by following favorite YouTubers without a Google Account. Vivaldi Mail 1.7 adds new mail filters and Fastmail's OAuth login method.

You can download Vivaldi from the official website. The browser is available on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. It is also coming soon to iOS, but the exact release date has yet to be revealed.