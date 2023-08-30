AMD's rare Starfield RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D auctioned for charity on eBay

In June, AMD announced it is Starfield's official graphics and GPU partner. It gave a little detail on what this partnership will mean for people who want to play the space-based RPG. However, this partnership might be indicative of rumors that Starfield lacks DLSS and XeSS support on PC. AMD then hinted that the partnership wouldn't go that far, saying that Bethesda can choose to put DLSS support in the game.

AMD has also created a limited edition bundle featuring a special Starfield-themed Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Only 500 unique bundles were produced to give away to attendees of QuakeCon 2023. However, very few winners have come forward, and now one of these rare bundles has been auctioned on eBay.

The Starfield-themed GPU features custom vinyls and a backplate inspired by the spaceships in the game. While this type of specialized design is sometimes seen on Nvidia cards, it is unique for AMD's Radeon GPUs.

The bundle is being auctioned by a seller who claims all proceeds will go to the charity Mental Drive Inc., although eBay no longer discloses the charity percentage. Currently, bidding sits at $2,000, twice the MSRP of a Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

In the item description, the seller wrote;

By purchasing this exclusive bundle, you not only honor the partnership between AMD and Starfield but also contribute to a noble cause that supports mental health and well-being. Together, let's drive change and fuel hope for a world where mental health is understood, valued, and supported. Thank you for joining us on this journey.

AMD has not commented on the eBay listing. It remains uncertain whether the sale of the special bundle will be permitted, even if intended for charitable purposes.

In case you missed it, Bethesda revealed last week the specific days and times for the release of Starfield. According to a post, the early access period will begin as early as August 31 in North and South America for people who purchase the Premium or Constellation editions.

