Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile to provide space-based broadband in Europe

Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile have formed a new satellite service business called SatCo to provide secure space-based cellular broadband connectivity for customers all around Europe. With this, customers all over the continent, even in hard to reach areas, could access the internet on any of their devices.

According to Vodafone, SatCo will support European digital sovereignty. AST SpaceMobile's satellites operate as remote radio heads, according to Vodafone, and the core network capabilities are controlled by the mobile network operator, which will be in Europe. Additionally, SatCo will provide “fully sovereign backhaul capabilities” under Vodafone ownership, and will be headquartered and managed in Europe.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group CEO said: “Vodafone’s space-based mobile broadband will mean our customers can stay connected, wherever they are. Our new satellite company will be able to offer this pioneering technology to other European mobile operators through a turnkey service that combines Vodafone’s leading network and engineering with AST SpaceMobile’s ‘antennas in the sky’.”

“Together with Vodafone, we are poised to accelerate our commercialization plans across all of Europe, making true mobile broadband from space a reality” said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile.

What's key with this plan is that AST SpaceMobile's satellites will work directly with 4G and 5G devices, according to Vodafone. The plan is to have it work seamlessly with Vodafone's ground network so that when you go to an area with no Vodafone support, the satellite connection can kick in a give updates instead.

According to the current timetable, the new system is set to go live across Europe in 2025 and 2026. The system has already been tested by Vodafone, when, in January, it made a mobile video call in an area without any reception. Hopefully, this will cut down on the reliance of Starlink, and give European consumers more choice.