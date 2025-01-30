Vodafone makes world's first satellite, no network video call on standard phone

image by Vodafone

Vodafone recently announced that they have achieved a groundbreaking feat by making the world's first satellite video call from a remote area with no network coverage. The most remarkable aspect of this achievement is that it did not require a specialized smartphone. Instead, the world's first satellite video call was made on a regular smartphone. This innovation will allow people in remote areas and locations where the network coverage is jumpy to make video calls, access the internet, and use messaging services, without needing specialized equipment.

Vodafone's engineer, Rowan Chesmer, was the one who made the world's first satellite video call to Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group CEO, from a remote mountainous location of Wales—a place that has never seen mobile broadband before. The call was made possible thanks to Vodafone's partnership with AST SpaceMobile, a company that operates BlueBird satellites that relay signals from space to Vodafone's newly built space-to-land gateway. The service replicates the experience of existing 4G and 5G mobile networks.

Margherita Della Valle said:

Vodafone’s job is to get everyone connected, no matter where they are. Our advanced European 5G network will now be complemented with cutting-edge satellite technology. We are bringing customers the best network and connecting people who have never had access to mobile communications before. This will help to close the digital divide, supporting people from all corners of Europe to keep in touch with family and friends, or work, as well as ensuring reliable rural connectivity in an emergency.

Tim Peeke, the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station in 2015 and conduct a spacewalk, appreciated Vodafone's achievement and also highlighted the importance of being able to see family and friends from remote locations.

Vodafone is planning to roll out the technology for its users across Europe sometime between late 2025 and 2026. Up until now, only Apple iPhones (starting with iPhone 14) have been able to communicate with satellites for emergency text services. Recently, T-Mobile US and Elon Musk's SpaceX also started testing Starlink satellites to offer text services on Android phones from Samsung and Google.