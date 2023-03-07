Want to access ChatGPT faster on your Apple devices? There are apps for that

ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence-powered conversational chatbot, has taken the world by storm since it was released back in November of last year. It can answer questions and assist with tasks like generating content and writing code. To access ChatGPT, you have to open your web browser and go to chat.openai.com. However, if you're using an Apple device and want a faster way to access the tool, there are two apps you can take advantage of.

MacGPT

Its developer Jordi Bruin describes MacGPT as "a simple native app for macOS that allows users to quickly access ChatGPT from their menu bar." MacGPT loads the ChatGPT interface in a web browser. All you need to do is to login with your OpenAI account and click the menu bar icon to start a conversation with the chatbot. You can even assign a keyboard shortcut by clicking the gear icon to access the tool even faster. Unfortunately, Bruin states that due to macOS limitations, it's not possible to use security keys to login to OpenAI in MacGPT.

MacGPT is currently free to use, but the developer also accepts donations. Aside from MacGPT, the developer also has other macOS apps like MacBing and MacPoe, which allow you to access the new Bing and Quora's AI chatbot Poe faster, respectively.

watchGPT

On the other hand, if you want to access ChatGPT from your Apple Watch, there's an app called watchGPT. Some of its features include:

Quickly get answers to your questions or generate longer messages without typing

Share the outcome of your interaction with others via text, email or social media

Set the app as a complication for easy access

To use watchGPT, open the app and ask their question or type in their message. The app will then provide you with an answer that you can easily share via text message, email, or social media.

watchGPT is currently being tested and will be available on the App Store for $4.99 soon.

Source: MacGPT, watchGPT via BGR