Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC) becomes available in U.S. for $1,000

Samsung has announced the availability of the Odyssey Neo G7 (G70NC) in the United States. The Korean company said the product adds a new form factor to the Odyssey line-up with its flat 43-inch display.

The monitor has a 3,840 x 2,160 4K resolution with VESA Display HDR600 and HDR 10+ certifications. To ensure “richer blacks, more expansive color expression and more detail”, Samsung has opted to use Quantum Mini LEDs. To help you see the impressive picture being produced, Samsung has opted for a matte display to reduce the light reflection on the screen.

One of the aspects touted about the monitor is its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time making it good for gaming. It also includes AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. With the built-in Gaming Hub, you’ll be able to stream games from various platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW via Wi-Fi. If you prefer to watch TV, you can use apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube via the Smart Hub. Whether you want to watch TV or play games, there’s no need to boot up your PC or console.

The monitor is now available for $999.99 from Samsung.com and retailers around the U.S.