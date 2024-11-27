ChatGPT for macOS adds support for VS Code forks, Jetbrains IDEs and more

Earlier this month, OpenAI released a new beta feature for the ChatGPT app on macOS to help developers get better answers to their questions. ChatGPT's "Work with Apps" feature can now read content from compatible apps to provide context-based answers for ChatGPT Plus and Team users.

When the feature was launched, it worked only with five popular developer tools, including VS Code and Xcode. Today, OpenAI released an updated ChatGPT app for macOS that supports more developer tools. ChatGPT's "Work with Apps" on macOS now supports the following tools:

Xcode

VS Code

VS Code forks, including Code, Code Insiders, VSCodium, Cursor, Windsurf

Jetbrains IDE

Jetbrains based IDEs, including Android Studio, IntelliJ, PyCharm, WebStorm, PHPStorm, CLion, Rider, RubyMine, AppCode, GoLand, DataGrip),

Panic’s Nova (an editor) & Prompt (a Terminal)

TextMate

BBEdit

Terminal

iTerm

Here's how the ChatGPT "Work with Apps" feature works:

Open the compatible developer tool. Go to ChatGPT and click the "Work with Apps" button and select the already opened compatible application. Once selected, you can see a banner over the chat bar indicating the app name you selected. When you now type a query, ChatGPT will also include content from those apps along with your message. ChatGPT will send the full content of open editor panes in the foremost window, up to a truncation limit. If you have selected a part of text in an editor, ChatGPT will focus on that content and provide a response accordingly. In the case of terminals, ChatGPT will include the last 200 lines of open panes.

Additionally, with today's update, ChatGPT users can now use slash commands to quickly search with ChatGPT, initiate the "o1-preview" model, and generate images using DALL·E.

OpenAI is planning to bring ChatGPT's "Work with Apps" feature to Enterprise and Edu users in the next few weeks. The ChatGPT Windows app will also receive a similar feature in the coming months.