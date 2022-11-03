Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to claim on Steam this weekend

Cooperative horde battling game fans have a rare opportunity to grab a popular entry for free this weekend. Fatshark is offering Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to claim free on Steam currently, taking away the usual $29.99 price tag entirely for PC gamers.

Set in the Warhammer Fantasy universe, the four-player co-op game has the party fighting hordes of Chaos army brutes and the ever-familiar Skaven. The title offers five characters to choose from, each with unique abilities. Play styles can be further augmented using the 15 different talent trees and over 50 weapon types available.

Here's how the studio describes the setting:

Our five heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat than before – the combined forces of a ruinous Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall - so too will the Empire.

Fatshark has kicked off the limited-time promotion to celebrate the upcoming release of Warhammer 40K: Darktide, the next co-op entry by the studio. It has also now been seven years since the first "Tide" game was released by the company.

The Warhammer: Vermintide 2 giveaway on Steam will last until November 7, giving you a whole weekend to add the game permanently to your Steam library. Fatshark has events and updates running throughout November for its games too, check the schedule here.