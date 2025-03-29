Weekend PC Game Deals: City builder fests, RPG bundles, cat freebies, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble had a bit of a bundle craze this week, introducing five new collections for PC gamers to check out.



Those into role-playing games can check out the absolutely packed Dice and Destiny bundle, which touts Disco Elysium, Pillars of Eternity - Definity Edition, and Roadwarden in the starting tier for $7. These are joined by Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition and Citizen Sleeper in the $10 tier. The final tier adds only a single game: a copy of Broken Roads for $13 in total.

The fourth edition of the Boomer Shooters bundle also landed this week with seven games for $16. This single-tier bundle carries Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Turbo Overkill, Forgive Me Father 2, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Graven, Deadlink, and Powerslave Exhumed.

The other newly introduced bundles focus on family-friendly games published by Outright Games, a selection of tactics-focused titles, as well as a Leisure Suite Harry complete collection.

The Epic Games Store revealed its Spring Sale mystery giveaway earlier this week. They turned out to be a double drop of cat-themed freebies: Cat Quest and Neko Ghost, Jump.

Cat Quest arrives as an open world RPG that has you searching for your catnapped sister across a fantasy land. There are cat cities to visit, dungeons to explore, quests to complete, and more. Next, Neko Ghost, Jump arrives as a puzzle platformer that uses both 2D and 3D perspectives to offer a variety of distinctive levels to complete.

The double giveaway is slated to last until April 3. Epic has another mystery giveaway set to replace it on the same day.

Big Deals

The biggest promotion that's bringing discounts this weekend is the Steam City Building and Colony Sim Festival, but there's plenty of other deals coming in from big publishers and indie developers too. With highlights from those and more, here's our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is still in the middle of its spring sale, so here's another highlights list from it:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.