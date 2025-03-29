Weekend PC Game Deals: City builder fests, RPG bundles, cat freebies, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Humble had a bit of a bundle craze this week, introducing five new collections for PC gamers to check out.
Those into role-playing games can check out the absolutely packed Dice and Destiny bundle, which touts Disco Elysium, Pillars of Eternity - Definity Edition, and Roadwarden in the starting tier for $7. These are joined by Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition and Citizen Sleeper in the $10 tier. The final tier adds only a single game: a copy of Broken Roads for $13 in total.
The fourth edition of the Boomer Shooters bundle also landed this week with seven games for $16. This single-tier bundle carries Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Turbo Overkill, Forgive Me Father 2, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Graven, Deadlink, and Powerslave Exhumed.
The other newly introduced bundles focus on family-friendly games published by Outright Games, a selection of tactics-focused titles, as well as a Leisure Suite Harry complete collection.
The Epic Games Store revealed its Spring Sale mystery giveaway earlier this week. They turned out to be a double drop of cat-themed freebies: Cat Quest and Neko Ghost, Jump.
Cat Quest arrives as an open world RPG that has you searching for your catnapped sister across a fantasy land. There are cat cities to visit, dungeons to explore, quests to complete, and more. Next, Neko Ghost, Jump arrives as a puzzle platformer that uses both 2D and 3D perspectives to offer a variety of distinctive levels to complete.
The double giveaway is slated to last until April 3. Epic has another mystery giveaway set to replace it on the same day.
Big Deals
The biggest promotion that's bringing discounts this weekend is the Steam City Building and Colony Sim Festival, but there's plenty of other deals coming in from big publishers and indie developers too. With highlights from those and more, here's our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – $34.99 on Epic Store
- Satisfactory – $27.99 on Steam
- Foundation – $26.24 on Steam
- Timberborn – $24.49 on Steam
- Rust – $23.99 on Steam
- Medieval Dynasty – $22.74 on Steam
- NBA 2K25 – $20.99 on Steam
- Sengoku Dynasty – $20.99 on Steam
- LEGO Builder's Journey – $19.99 on Steam
- No Man's Sky – $19.89 on Gamebillet
- Atomic Heart – $19.80 on Steam
- Farthest Frontier – $19.49 on Steam
- Goat Simulator: Remastered – $17.99 on Steam
- The Wandering Village – $17.49 on Steam
- PC Building Simulator 2 – $16.74 on Epic Store
- Mortal Kombat 1 – $16.49 on Steam
- Hogwarts Legacy – $14.99 on Steam
- Deadside – $14.99 on Steam
- Hunt: Showdown 1896 – $14.99 on Steam
- Against the Storm – $14.99 on Steam
- Pharaoh: A New Era – $14.94 on Steam
- Wild Bastards – $13.99 on Steam
- Tropico 6 – $13.99 on Steam
- IXION – $13.99 on Steam
- Crysis 3 Remastered – $13.49 on Steam
- Squirrel with a Gun – $12.99 on Steam
- LEGO Harry Potter™ Collection – $12.47 on Gamebillet
- Sweet Transit – $11.99 on Steam
- Crysis 2 Remastered – $11.99 on Steam
- Crysis Remastered – $10.49 on Steam
- Valheim – $9.99 on Steam
- Stellaris – $9.99 on Steam
- Heavenly Bodies – $9.99 on Steam
- Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89 on Steam
- Goat Simulator 3 – $9.89 on Steam
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – $9.89 on Steam
- Metal: Hellsinger – $8.99 on Steam
- Oxygen Not Included – $8.49 on Steam
- Felvidek – $8.24 on Steam
- Risk of Rain 2 – $8.24 on Steam
- Surviving Mars – $7.49 on Steam
- Midori no Kaori – $7.49 on Steam
- Banished – $6.79 on Steam
- Borderlands 3 – $5.99 on Steam
- Scythe: Digital Edition – $4.99 on Steam
- Monster Sanctuary – $4.99 on Steam
- TheoTown – $4.49 on Steam
- Frostpunk – $4.49 on Steam
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination – $3.99 on Steam
- Conan Exiles – $3.99 on Steam
- LEGO Marvel™ Super Heroes – $3.99 on Steam
- The LEGO Movie - Videogame – $3.99 on Steam
- Ryse: Son of Rome – $3.49 on Steam
- Cities: Skylines – $2.99 on Steam
- LEGO City Undercover – $2.99 on Steam
- Cat Quest – $0 on Epic Store
- Neko Ghost, Jump! – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store is still in the middle of its spring sale, so here's another highlights list from it:
- System Shock - $14.79 on GOG
- Yakuza 0 - $10.99 on GOG
- Monster Train - $8.49 on GOG
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 on GOG
- Banished - $6.79 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 on GOG
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra - $4.99 on GOG
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 on GOG
- Thimbleweed Park - $4.99 on GOG
- LEGO City Undercover - $3.99 on GOG
- Caesar 3 - $3.89 on GOG
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 on GOG
- The Settlers 2: Gold Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack - $2.49 on GOG
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- Master of Orion 1+2 - $2.39 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack - $2.39 on GOG
- Wing Commander : Privateer ™ - $2.39 on GOG
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis™ - $2.09 on GOG
- Jagged Alliance 2 - $1.99 on GOG
- Outcast 1.1 - $1.97 on GOG
- Ultima Underworld 1+2 - $1.49 on GOG
- Thief Gold - $0.97 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
0 Comments - Add comment