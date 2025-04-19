Weekend PC Game Deals: Cooperative free events, Metroidvania bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store began a giveaway for Botanicula this week, offering the point-and-click adventure by Amanita Design to keep for all PC gamers.

Coming from the makers behind Machinarium and Samorost series, Botanicula tells the story of five creatures attempting to save the last seed from their home from invading parasites. Set in a richly detailed tree environment, the hit title is focused on exploration as players progress through the whimsical story.



The Botanicula giveaway will last until Thursday, April 24. Next up, the Epic Games Store will be giving away CHUCHEL.

Humble deployed a brand-new bundle this week as well. The aptly named Return to Metroidvania bundle carries two games in the starting $5 tier, carrying Monster Sanctuary and Gato Roboto.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens, Islets, and Astalon: Tears of the Earth land in the second rung of the bundle, costing $10. The final tier that completes the bundle costs $14, adding the games Grime, Berserk Boy, and BioGun.

The bundle will come to an end in two weeks to make way for another collection of games.

Free Events

Three games are having free-to-play promotions this weekend, all with cooperative play.

Up first is Ubisoft's AAA naval combat and adventuring experience Skull and Bones, which just kicked off its second year of updates. The pirate title has you customizing ships, fighting fleets of enemy vessels, teaming up with others, hunting for loot, and more in the high seas.

For those looking for a zombie-killing experience, No More Room in Hell 2 is here with a free event too. The eight-player co-op action game has you surviving the apocalypse with plenty of fire-power and dire consequences for dying.

Meanwhile, Barotrauma takes you underwater for a cooperative survival experience that takes place entirely inside a submarine. You'll be completing missions, fighting horrors, fixing leaks, operating the dangerous machinery with upto 16 players in this title.

Big Deals

The discounts that are live this weekend come from a bunch of franchise promotions, with popular series like Metro and Dying Light joining in. With all that and much more, here's our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has plenty of DRM-free offers this weekend too, with action titles, publisher specials, and more being discounted. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.