Star Wars Zero Company fully unveiled, a new XCOM-style tactics game from EA

Earlier today at Star Wars Celebration Japan, EA gave a first look at a brand-new Star Wars game coming out of its collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Just like the original teaser from last week revealed, Star Wars Zero Company looks very much like a new XCOM game, with ex-Firaxis developers working on it. Watch the announcement trailer above. It switches to gameplay after two minutes of cinematics.

The single-player turn-based tactics game is being developed by Bit Reactor as its debut project with some help from Respawn Entertainment. It is a strategy-focused studio set up by Firaxis Games veteran Greg Foertsch.

“Our vision for Star Wars Zero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay,” says Bit Reactor CEO and Creative Director Greg Foertsch. “It’s our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation.”

The campaign will have players building their base, gathering intelligence from spies, and setting out on tactical missions. Every operator that players recruit will be fully customizable too, with everything from species and classes to their loadouts and archetypes (Clone Troopers, Jedi, astromechs).

“At Lucasfilm Games, we’re huge tactics fans and we have wanted to make a game like this for a long time,” added Douglas Reilly, GM & VP, Lucasfilm Games. “The best tactics games are all about meaningful choices, and we’re confident we have chosen the right squad in Bit Reactor to deliver a compelling and innovative title that is authentic to Star Wars.”

Star Wars Zero Company is coming out on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. A release date is not attached to the project yet, but it's supposed to be released sometime in 2026.