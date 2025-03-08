Weekend PC Game Deals: Strategies to try, fighters to claim, Choices to make

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store delivered its monthly Choice bundle this week, refreshing the selection with eight brand-new games for subscribers to claim in March.

The latest eight games has Pacific Drive (plus four cosmetic DLC) as its main highlight, which is followed by Homeworld 3, Wild Hearts, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, Gravity Circuit, Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, Racine, and Cavern of Dreams.

Keep in mind that two games from the list, Wild Hearts and Tales of Kenzera, are given as EA Play keys, while everything else can be claimed on Steam.

Being a Humble Choice Bundle, you can ponder about this bundle's contents until April 1, which is when a new selection of titles will show up.

The Epic Games Store's freebie of the week landed this week for PC gamers, and it's a copy of Them's Fightin' Herds.

Despite the charming art style, this is a highly competitive fighting game featuring streamlined four-button controls, juggling decay for stopping overly-long combos, and even well-received tutorials for beginners. Aside from online matchmaking with roll-back netcode, a campaign with exploration and platforming mechanics is included too.

The latest freebie offer from the Epic Games Store is slated to last until March 13. On the same day, Mortal Shell will take over as the next giveaway.

Free Events

There are two free events you can jump into this weekend, with one each appearing on Steam and the Ubisoft Connect launcher.

Over on Steam, Relic Entertainment is giving everyone a chance to jump into its real-time strategy experience, Company of Heroes 3. The WWII-set title just received its massive 2.0 update, bringing back iconic maps, campaign improvements, balance changes, and much more too, making it a good time to try the title out.

Next, over on the Ubisoft Connect store, the long-time supported FPS Rainbow Six Siege is running another free event. This tactical shooter's complete roster of maps, modes, and base operators are yours to try out through March 10, ahead of the next generation upgrade reveal that's happening later this month.

Big Deals

Some major promotions are active for PC gamers right now, including a Plaion publisher sale, grand strategy games from Paradox, a visual novel fest, and other well-known hits like Sekiro and RoboCop. With highlights from all those and more, find our hand-picked big deals list below:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is touting a Plaion publisher promotion of its own, and specials are also here featuring sci-fi titles, story-rich games, and more DRM-free hits. Here are some highlights:

