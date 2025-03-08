When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be narrower than the Galaxy S25+

As we are nearing the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge, details about the device are pouring in from all corners. An alleged hands-on video has already leaked, giving us a good look at the device's design, plus revealing some key specifications. Recently, the alleged weight, size, and price of the Galaxy S25 Edge were confirmed.

Now, leakster IceUniverse has shared some more information about the Galaxy S25 Edge, along with what they claim to be an "accurate render." According to a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the screen size of the device will be 6.656 inches and the bezel on the Galaxy S25 Edge will be similar to that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which, for the record, are quite thin.

This also means that the bezels on the Galaxy S25 Edge will be narrower than the Galaxy S25+. Based on this and previous information, Galaxy fans will get two options to choose from at the same price point—the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Edge.

While the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a slimmer profile, a 200MP primary camera, a narrow bezel, a ceramic back panel, and slightly less weight—all for an alleged starting price of $999—the Galaxy S25+ will be a bit bulkier, with comparatively thicker bezel and a 50MP primary camera, for the same price.

IceUniverse has also shared a CAD render video of the iPhone 17 Air, which is Apple's answer to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The device's design is similar to what we've heard from previous rumors.

The iPhone 17 Air features a single camera in a rectangular camera module that extends along the top of the width of the device. The iPhone 17 Air appears thin—purported to measure 5.5mm—making it even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is tipped to measure 5.84mm.

