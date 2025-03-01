Weekend PC Game Deals: Ubisoft specials, a massive charity bundle, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Epic Games Store replaced its double giveaway from last week with an indie title this time. You can now claim a copy of Mages of Mystralia to keep from the PC games store.

This is a top-down action adventure that tells the story of a young girl exiled from her village for performing magic. While in exile, she learns to combine the various powers at hand, forming the combat of the title. There are bosses to beat, dozens of regions to explore, and environmental puzzles to complete in this experience.

The Mages of Mystralia giveaway will last until Thursday, March 6. Next up, the Epic Games Store will be giving away Them's Fightin' Herds.

In the bundle space, a massive charity collection has gone live at Itch.io. The California Fire Relief Bundle carries over 400 games to support the wildfire relief efforts.

The games here are too many to list, but some highlights include Tunic, Hidden Folks, Cook, Serve, Delicious plus its sequel, alongside SkateBird, Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Tangle Tower, Hoa, and so much more from indie developers.

You can pay at least $10 to get all the games via the Itch.io launcher.

Meanwhile on the Humble Store, the Indie Allies 2025 bundle carries 10 games for you to keep, all for a $10 price tag.

This gets you On The Peril of Parrots, Skator Gator, Skator Gator 3D, Elemental Survivors, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance, Super Space Club, Princess Farmer, Illuminaria, as well as Innchanted to keep.

All these come as Steam keys, and there's almost 10 days left on the offer at the time of writing this.

Over in the free events space, you finally have some games to try out for free this weekend.

Up first is Split Gate 2, the upcoming sequel to the competitive PvP shooter that touted portals in its arenas. This free-to-play experience is currently hosting an open alpha test, and if you want in, you can head to the game's store page and click the Request Access button.

Next, if getting stuck in mud and asking your friends to help is more your thing, you can also try out Expeditions: A MudRunner Game. The title has you taking offroad routs to brave through while completing various objectives, and cooperative play is enabled for up to four players too.

Big Deals

There's more than a few publisher promotions happening right now, including Ubisoft specials, a Command and Conquer franchise sale from EA, Truck Sim titles, and much more. You can find our latest hand-picked big deals for this weekend below:

DRM-free Specials

This weekend on the GOG store, the DRM-free sales have brought in major Disney publisher sales, alongside stealth games discounts, and much more. Here are some highlights:

