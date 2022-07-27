Windows 11 22H2 to launch in September, 10th anniversary Surface devices coming in October

In October 2022, Microsoft will host the first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago. Microsoft Ignite, the company's annual event for developers and IT admins, will take place in Seattle from October 12 to 14.

Guess what’s back, back again. 😉

📅 Mark your calendars for an all-new, reimagined #MSIgnite! Explore the latest innovations, learn from product experts and partners, level up your skillset, and create connections from around the world.🎉

Learn more 🔗: https://t.co/hHgaEFwzEx pic.twitter.com/FRMnwD9YZd — Microsoft Ignite (@MS_Ignite) July 27, 2022

Although Microsoft is ready to resume large in-person events, it says "space will be limited". For that reason, Microsoft recommends those wanting to attend Microsoft Ignite this year register on the official website to receive a registration opening notification. For now, there is no information on how Microsoft plans to ensure everyone's safety or if vaccination is necessary.

This year's Ignite will mark the tenth anniversary of Microsoft Surface and the Surface RT (introduced on October 26, 2012). The Verge, citing unnamed sources, says Microsoft plans to celebrate the milestone with new Surface devices.

As Windows 11 approaches its first birthday, Microsoft is busy preparing its first major feature update. Windows 11 22H2, codenamed Sun Valley 2, should go live in September 2022. A recent report also revealed that Microsoft canceled the Sun Valley 3 update as the company moves back to releasing new Windows every three years. What was supposed to be Sun Valley 3 will arrive in smaller feature drops codenamed "moments".