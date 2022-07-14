Windows 12? Microsoft goes back to releasing new Windows every three years

Microsoft is about to change its Windows update schedule once again. A new report from Windows Central has revealed Microsoft's plans to return to shipping new Windows versions every three years, like it was in the times of Windows Vista, 7, and 8. At the same time, Microsoft wants to create a constant flow of new features in-between "big" releases.

The new plan means Microsoft has scrapped a feature update codenamed Sun Valley 3, which Windows users expected to land somewhere in 2023. Instead, Microsoft wants to release a new Windows in 2024.

The software giant also plans to change how it delivers new features to existing versions of Windows. We already see how cumulative updates for Windows 11 often include new features from the main development channel, and users can expect a more or less constant flow of software novelties every few months (about four times per year). This plan is a part of a new engineering effort called "Moments".

If the report is accurate, Windows 11 users will see Microsoft adding new capabilities from the Sun Valley 3 update to version 22H2 in 2023.

Do these changes mean Windows "12" is incoming? For now, not much is known about the next Windows version. The new OS, codenamed "Next Valley", is currently in the early planning and engineering stages. You should also keep in mind that Microsoft officials are yet to confirm the report, so take it with a grain of salt.

What do you think about Microsoft potentially shipping Windows "12" after just two more years?

Source: Windows Central