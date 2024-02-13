Windows 11 24H2 build 26052 breaks ExplorerPatcher

This happened before, and it happened again: the latest Windows 11 build breaks compatibility with third-party customization apps. This time, ExplorerPatcher fell victim to build 26052, the first officially confirmed build of Windows 11 version 24H2.

ExplorerPatcher is a popular utility among those who do not want to stay on Windows 10 but also do not want to deal with Windows 11's reworked taskbar. The app can restore the old taskbar and Start menu along with additional features, some of which are no longer available in Windows 11. In addition to that, ExplorerPatcher provides plenty of additional options for tweaking and personalizing the operating system.

Sadly, the latest version of ExplorerPatcher does not work in Windows 11 build 26052. As spotted by @TheBobPony, who recently discovered a change in the CPU instruction set requirement, installing ExplorerPatcher on build 26052 breaks the taskbar beyond recognition. The entire notification area is missing, the old Start menu no longer works, and more.

But do not grab your pitchfork yet. Things like this are normal in the Windows Insider Program, where stuff always breaks, especially apps for deep system customization. The latest ExplorerPatcher release is quite old, and it was not tested on the recent Windows Insider builds. The best course of action for ExplorerPatcher users is to wait for a message from the developer and a newer release. Meanwhile, stay away from Windows 11 version 24H2 if you cannot use your computer without this utility.

ExplorerPatcher is not the only thing build 26052 breaks. Windows Mixed Reality headsets no longer work with Windows 11 version 24H2, so those still using VR headsets made for the now-deprecated Windows Mixed Reality platform should stay on Windows 11 version 23H2 or Windows 10 for as long as possible. Fortunately, version 23H2 has almost two years of active support ahead, so users have plenty of time.