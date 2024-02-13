FCC commissioner calls for an investigation into Apple's action for blocking Beeper Mini

The Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr wants the authority to open an investigation into Apple's action and the shutting down of Beeper Mini. In case you don't remember, last December Beeper announced Beeper Mini, an app that brought iMessage capabilities to Android devices. The app allowed users to send and receive iMessages without a server or Mac-based backend. However, Apple was not too happy with the idea and ended up shutting it down, forcing Beeper to abandon the project.

At the State of the Net Conference, FCC chairman said that he wants an investigation into Apple as he believes the company violated its Part 14 rules which talk about the requirements for any “advanced communications service”. The section focuses on the requirements for “access to advanced communications services and equipment by people with disabilities”. Furthermore, the section also talks about not allowing providers to add features that may impede accessibility.

Providers of advanced communications services shall not install network features, functions, or capabilities that impede accessibility or usability.

Carr says Apple violated that by offering green bubble SMS messages which “makes it difficult for people with low vision or difficulty with seeing from picking up those messages”. He further mentioned that Apple's different coloured bubbles are a "part of a broader set of walled garden practices that inhibit competition."

The FCC is yet to comment on the issues raised by Carr or confirm if the authority is looking into Apple. There is also no word on if the authority will officially open an investigation into Apple or if Carr was speaking as an individual and not the chairman of the FCC.

This is not the first time the Apple Beeper debacle has raised eyebrows. Back in mid-December, CBS shared a bi-partisan letter from Senators calling the Department of Justice to investigate if Apple had broken antitrust laws by shutting down Beeper Mini.