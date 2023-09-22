Windows 11 build 23550: Microsoft confirms Edge-installed PWA app isn't actually system app

Microsoft, today, has released the newest build to Windows 11 Dev channel Insiders. The new build, 23550, brings voice access to OOBE (out of box experience), and other improvements and bug fixes. The full changelog is given below:

What’s new in Build 23550

Voice Access in OOBE

As part of the work mentioned in Build 23516 for making voice access available to use on more areas in Windows, voice access can be used for setting up your new Windows devices and navigate through OOBE (“out of box experience”). You can launch the accessibility flyout on the bottom right corner of their screens and click on voice access to enable it.

Users can use the accessibility flyout in OOBE to launch voice access.

NOTE: You will need to make sure you set up an internet connection while setting up a new device to enable the language model download and set up voice access to use it.

You can navigate OOBE, insert passwords using the on-screen keyboard, type text using dictation and control your mouse and focus using number and grid overlays once voice access has been enabled.

Number overlays using voice access in OOBE.

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Accessibility > Voice Access.

Changes and Improvements

[Windows Subsystem for Linux]

The September 2023 update for the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is rolling out and includes networking improvements in the latest Insider Preview builds. See this blog post for more details.

Fixes

[General]

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing sporadic explorer.exe and Start menu crashes for Insiders in recent builds.

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue which was causing thumbnails in Gallery to flash sometimes when scrolling.

[Start]

Fixed an issue that was causing some icons in Start’s recommended section not to show correctly.

[Search on the Taskbar]

Fixed an issue where the magnifying glass wasn’t displaying correctly when search was set to “Search icon and label”.

[Task Manager]

Fixed an issue where the dialog when collecting a process memory dump erroneously said it was collecting a kernel memory dump.

Fixed an issue causing Task Manager to not launch for some Insiders.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues

[Start menu]

Some apps under All apps on the Start menu, such as PWA apps installed via Microsoft Edge, may incorrectly be labeled as a system component.

[Windows Copilot]