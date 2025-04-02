Windows 11 can now install security updates without asking you to reboot

Windows Hotpatch is now avaialble for Windows 11 versoin 24H2 users. The first reports about Microsoft bringing this feature to the client version of Windows appeared in early 2024, and now, the feature is publicly available but with a big catch.

For those unfamiliar with Windows Hotpatch, it is a feature found on server versions of the operating system. Hotpatching applies security updates to in-memory processes, thus eliminating the need for a reboot. In addition to making security updates more seamless for the end users (everyone hates those update prompts), the feature gives IT admins peace of mind that everyone within their organization can have the latest security update right here and right now, regardless of what people are doing or when they reboot their computers.

With Windows Hotpatch, computers receive a single baseline update every quarter (a restart is necessary) with two months of hotpatches that do not require restarts (other updates might still require a restart).

However, there is a catch. As of right now, Windows Hotpatch is only available for Windows 11 Enterprise version 24H2 (Windows 11 Enterprise E3, E5, F3, or Windows 11 Education A3, A5, or Windows 365 Enterprise). Windows 11 Home and Professional do not support hotpatching. Also, you need a PC with an Intel or AMD processor. ARM-based devices are also supported, but the feature currently remains in public preview. Microsoft says ARM PCs will receive Hotpatch support "at a later date."

If you are interested, you can learn more about Windows Hotpatch here (announcement post) and here (documentation). If you are a regular user and Hotpatch does not apply to you, you might be interested in Quick Machine Recovery, which will help you fix computers that cannot boot by getting necessary updates and patches within Windows RE. QMR is currently in public testing, and Microsoft will bring it to all Windows 11 editions, including Home.