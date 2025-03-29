Windows 11 gets Quick Recovery to fix computers that cannot boot

In 2024, at its annual Ignite conference, Microsoft announced Quick Machine Recovery, a new feature that was part of the Windows Resiliency Initiative. The goal of the feature is to give users a quick and easy way to fix a computer that cannot boot. Now, Microsoft is finally letting Windows Insiders try Quick Machine Recovery.

When detecting that your computer cannot boot, Windows 11 loads its recovery mode (Windows RE) and presents the option to fix your system using Quick Machine Recovery. It will then ask you to connect to the internet (Ethernet or Wi-Fi with WPA) so that Windows can analyze crash data to identify the root cause and receive available remedies via Windows Update.

With quick machine recovery, when a widespread outage affects devices from starting properly, Microsoft can broadly deploy targeted remediations to affected devices via Windows RE—automating fixes and quickly getting users to a productive state without requiring complex manual intervention.

Right now, Quick Machine Recovery is available for testing in the latest Windows 11 Beta build. Microsoft says it plans to release the feature for all Windows 11 editions, including Home. IT Admins will also have the option to turn QMR on or off and customize it to other organizations' needs. In its current form, Quick Machine Recovery lets administrators toggle it on/off, preconfigure network credentials and scanning intervals, and test it out with a test "remediation package" for combat-ready scenarios.

With Quick Machine Recovery, Microsoft wants to prevent the second CrowdStrike incident that knocked out thousands of PCs worldwide in the Summer of 2024. While Microsoft clearly caters to IT Admins, regular users will also benefit from Quick Machine Recovery should their system encounter a critical bug, compatibility issue, a problematic driver, or another problem preventing Windows from launching as usual.

You can read more about Quick Machine Recovery in a post on the official Tech Community website.