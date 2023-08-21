Windows 11 Canary build 25931.1010 (KB5030120) pushed for servicing pipeline testing

Just a few days after Microsoft released a new Canary Channel build for Windows 11 users for its Insider testing program, the company has launched a new update for Canary Channel members. However, those folks who receive the update shouldn't get too excited.

As posted on Microsoft's updated Windows blog site:

We are starting to roll out Cumulative Update Build 25931.1010 (KB5030120). This update does not include anything new and is designed to test our servicing pipeline for builds in the Canary Channel.

In other words, this updates doesn't have any new features, nor does it have any improvements or bug fixes. It's been a little while since we have seen Microsoft release a new Canary Channel that was just for testing its update process.

The last 25931 update was released on August 16 and includes a number of upcoming Windows 11 features that were first included in an earlier Dev Channel update, including Emoji 15 support. It also added a couple of new improvements to the DC locator algorithm feature. That included the block of the default for the use of NetBIOS\WINS\mailslot-based methods for DC-discovery.

Last week's build also had a number of other small improvements and changes. That included the expiration date for Canary Channel builds changing to September 15, 2024. The last Canary build also let users uninstall a few clients, including the Photos app, People app, and Remote Desktop (MSTSC) app.

We have had a larger number of Windows 11 Insider previous builds than normal in the past few weeks. We even had updates for the next version of Windows Server with some major features rather than just bug fixes.

It's likely that Microsoft is making some last-minute preparation for the next major Windows 11 content update, which could come sometime later this month, or perhaps sometime in September.