Windows 11 Canary Channel Insider preview build 25997 disables Phone Link and more

Microsoft has released the latest Canary Channel build of Windows 11 for members of the Windows Insider Program. The new build number is 25997. This is a pretty minor release that has a couple of changes, a few bug fixes, and a few known issues. Perhaps the biggest change in this build is that the Phone Link feature in this build of Windows 11 has been disabled.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements [Windows Share] If you’re signed in with a Microsoft Entra ID, your Microsoft Teams (work or school) contacts will appear in the Windows share window to quickly share to. [Settings] We are beginning to roll out a new option under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Phone Link to disable Phone Link all together in Windows 11. This setting will prevent Phone Link from communicating with your mobile devices. Fixes for known issues Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to see the latest builds unexpectedly fail to install with 0x80004005.

Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to see an increase in bugchecks after upgrading to the previous build.

Fixed an issue where the context menu in File Explorer, as well as the command bar dropdowns, might go transparent sometimes. Known issues [REMINDER] Some popular games may not work correctly on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. Please be sure to submit feedback in Feedback Hub on any issues you see with playing games on these builds.

We’re working on a fix for an issue where attempting to reboot into safe mode hangs on the boot logo.

Attempting to navigate to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Touchpad on this build will crash Settings.

You can check out the full blog post here. Also, Insiders have the option to download the ISO files for Canary Channel build 25997.