Black Friday Deal: 2TB Crucial P5 Plus NAND NVMe SSD at its lowest on Amazon and Newegg

Today, Amazon and Newegg are offering a number of great Early Black Friday deals that promise a bounty of bargains. If you are in need of a good storage option, check out the 2TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD that is selling at only $88.99 after a huge 41% discount on its original MSRP of $151.99. So, get it for yourself while you can.

This SSD features PCIe 4.0 NVMe technology, offering sequential read speeds of up to 6600MB/s, which means swift data access and retrieval. Additionally, its random read/write speeds clock in at an 720K/700K IOPS, ensuring swift response times for a wide range of computing tasks.

Engineered by Micron with the Advanced 3D NAND and innovative controller technology, the Crucial P5 Plus includes advanced features like full hardware-based encryption, dynamic write acceleration, and adaptive thermal protection to keep your data safe while enhancing system reliability.

With a Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) rating surpassing 2 million hours, this drive is engineered for prolonged use and resilience. The P5 Plus also comes with an endurance rating of up to 1200 TBW providing a tangible measure of its durability over time.

Its compatibility with PS5 consoles, coupled with heatsink compatibility, ensures seamless integration and optimal performance in gaming and professional setups as well.

2TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD (PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Gaming Solid-state Drive, TLC NAND, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache, up to 6600MB/s): $88.99 (Amazon US) - $88.99 (Newegg US)

