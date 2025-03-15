Windows 11 config tool NTLite improves 24H2 updates compatibility, returns key activation

Popular Windows configuration utility NTLite received a couple of updates this week and they bring several changes and improvements. Support for Windows UEFI CA 2023 certificates has been added following Microsoft's recent PowerShell script update.

Another security-related change has been made with the inclusion of Microsoft Pluton support. If you wondering where you heard that recently, it may have been with AMD's latest chipset driver update.

The new NTLite update also improves Windows 11 24H2 updates compatibility and brings back unattended Windows product key activation option though the developer has cautioned against using generic keys.

Besides those there are several other changes. The full changelogs are given below:

2025.03.10345 New Components: ‘Image Mastering API (IMAPIv2)’ 32 and 64-bit (used by NTLite Create ISO)

Components: ‘InstallShield WOW64’

Components: ‘Microsoft Pluton security processor’

Components: ‘Net Command Line Tools (net.exe) – 32-bit’

Components: ‘Network Shell (netsh.exe) – 32-bit’

Components: ‘Profile Quota’

Components: ‘Share Targets’ 64 and 32-Bit

Components: ‘Widgets Platform Runtime (InboxApp)’ Upgrade Components: ‘Windows Feature Experience Pack – Core’ now removable

Components: ‘Windows Feature Experience Pack – LKG’ components merged into one (readd it to preset if needed)

Components: ‘Network Profile’ 32-bit split, and removes more if SFC compatibility disabled

Components: ‘USB UCSI driver’ upgraded to ‘USB Connector Manager’ and removes more

Unattended: ‘Product Key (Activation)’ option returned due to demand, make sure not to put generic keys into it

Image: ‘Update boot managers’ and ‘Create ISO’ now support ‘Windows UEFI CA 2023’ Secure Boot certificate

Image: ‘Host refresh’ wizard autosaved preset name now has a suffix added to not overwrite the ‘normal’ preset

UI-Translation: Thanks for Turkish (Just), Swedish (1FF), Russian (RDS), Italian (clarensio), Hungarian (John),

French (tistou77), Chinese Traditional (Matt) Fix Updates: Update downloader existing checkpoint update installation detection

Updates: .Net 3.5 language integration was interrupting the process

Unattended: Keyboard selection in rare host/image combinations could have generated a wrong ID

Post-setup: Post-setup updates, e.g. Win7 KB2603229, now processed in order as on screen, instead of updates first .... 2025.03.10349 Upgrade Updates: Downloader listing and support for latest: Microsoft.UI.Xaml v2.8 v8.2501.31001.0+ Microsoft.VCLibs.140.00.UWPDesktop v14.0.33728.0+ Microsoft.DesktopAppInstaller (winget) v2025.228.315.0+

Components: Improved cumulative update compatibility after removals for Windows 11 24H2

You can download the latest NTLite version, 2025.03.10349, from Neowin's software stories page or from its official website.