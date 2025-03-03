AMD's new chipset driver improves Windows 11/10 app compatibility, Microsoft Pluton support

AMD released a new chipset driver last month for Ryzen CPUs and their accompanying AM5 and AM4 socket motherboards. The new driver package, version 7.02.13.148, brings multiple new drivers, indicated as "new program added", including one for Pluton which improves support for the Microsoft Pluton co-processor.

If you are wondering, Pluton further improves chip-level security over what is offered by the TPM (Trusted Platform Module) or PTT (Platform Trust Technology) in the case of Intel. The new AMD Copilot+ PCs come with Pluton enabled, and thus a couple of new "null drivers" have been added for devices where Pluton is not enabled.

The new chipset driver also brings a new "AMD Application Compatibility Database Driver" which may help improve application compatibility and system stability across Windows 11 and Windows 10.

This new driver, although similar sounding, is different from the "AMD Software Compatibility Tool" that helps users find and install the right drivers for their system.

You can find the full changelog given below:

Release Highlights New program support added.

Bug fixes. Known Issues After installing the AMD Chipset Installer version “7.xx.xx.xx”, users cannot install version “6.xx.xx.xx” or earlier.

Workaround: Un-install the latest version of the AMD Chipset installer (version 7.xx.xx.xx or later). Delete the “Qt_Dependencies” folder located at "C:\Program Files (x86)\AMD\Chipset_Software\". Install any older version of the AMD Chipset installer (version 6.xx.xx.xx or earlier).

On a non-English OS, some driver names may appear in English.

Occasionally, Ryzen PPKG may not install or upgrade.

The full breakdown of the new drivers is given below:

Windows

10 Windows

11 Change Details AMD Ryzen Power Plan / AMD Processor Power Management Support 8.0.0.13 8.0.0.13 No change AMD PCI Device Driver 1.0.0.90 1.0.0.90 No change AMD I2C Driver 1.2.0.126 1.2.0.126 No change AMD UART Driver 1.2.0.119 1.2.0.119 No change AMD GPIO2 Driver 2.2.0.134 2.2.0.134 No change PT GPIO Driver 3.0.3.0 3.0.3.0 No change AMD PSP Driver 5.38.0.0 5.38.0.0 Bug Fixes AMD IOV Driver 1.2.0.52 Not Applicable No change AMD SMBUS Driver 5.12.0.44 5.12.0.44 No change AMD AS4 ACPI Driver 1.2.0.46 Not Applicable No change AMD SFH I2C Driver 1.0.0.86 1.0.0.86 No change AMD USB Filter Driver 2.1.11.304 Not Applicable No change AMD SFH Driver 1.0.0.341 1.0.0.341 No change AMD CIR Driver 3.2.4.135 Not Applicable No change AMD MicroPEP Driver 1.0.44.0 1.0.44.0 No change AMD Wireless Button Driver 1.0.0.6 1.0.0.6 No change AMD PMF-6000 Series Driver 24.0.5.0 24.0.5.0 No change AMD PPM Provisioning File Driver 8.0.0.48 8.0.0.48 Bug Fixes AMD USB4 CM Driver 1.0.0.42 Not Applicable No Change AMD AMS Mailbox Driver 4.5.0.120 4.5.0.120 Bug Fixes AMD S0i3 Filter Driver 1.1.0.3 1.1.0.3 Win10 OS Support Added AMD 3D V-Cache Performance Optimizer Driver 1.0.0.10 1.0.0.10 Bug Fixes AMD SFH1.1 Driver 1.1.0.24 1.1.0.24 Bug Fixes AMD PMF-7040 Series Driver 24.2.5.0 24.2.5.0 No Change AMD Interface Driver (AMD PCI, AMD SMBuS, AMD Hetero, AMD RCEC) 2.0.0.22 2.0.0.22 New program support added AMD PMF-7736 Series Driver Not Applicable 24.1.20.0 No Change AMD PMF-8000Series Driver 25.5.22.0 25.5.22.0 Bug Fixes AMD Provisioning for OEM 1.0.0.6 1.0.0.6 No change AMD PMF Ryzen AI 300 Series Driver 1 Not Applicable 25.6.25.0 Bug Fixes AMD Application Compatibility Database Driver 1.0.0.3 1.0.0.3 New product added AMD NULL Driver for Microsoft Pluton Security Processor 1 1.0.0.0 Not Applicable New product added AMD NULL Driver for Microsoft Pluton Security Processor 2 Not Applicable 1.0.0.2 New product added

You can download the driver from here on AMD's official website. Do note that the driver no longer supports Windows 10 on the latest generation of AMD mobile chips.