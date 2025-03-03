When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

AMD's new chipset driver improves Windows 11/10 app compatibility, Microsoft Pluton support

Neowin

The Windows 11 logo next to the AMD Ryzen logo

AMD released a new chipset driver last month for Ryzen CPUs and their accompanying AM5 and AM4 socket motherboards. The new driver package, version 7.02.13.148, brings multiple new drivers, indicated as "new program added", including one for Pluton which improves support for the Microsoft Pluton co-processor.

If you are wondering, Pluton further improves chip-level security over what is offered by the TPM (Trusted Platform Module) or PTT (Platform Trust Technology) in the case of Intel. The new AMD Copilot+ PCs come with Pluton enabled, and thus a couple of new "null drivers" have been added for devices where Pluton is not enabled.

The new chipset driver also brings a new "AMD Application Compatibility Database Driver" which may help improve application compatibility and system stability across Windows 11 and Windows 10.

This new driver, although similar sounding, is different from the "AMD Software Compatibility Tool" that helps users find and install the right drivers for their system.

You can find the full changelog given below:

Release Highlights

  • New program support added.
  • Bug fixes.

Known Issues

  • After installing the AMD Chipset Installer version “7.xx.xx.xx”, users cannot install version “6.xx.xx.xx” or earlier.
  • Workaround:
    • Un-install the latest version of the AMD Chipset installer (version 7.xx.xx.xx or later).
    • Delete the “Qt_Dependencies” folder located at "C:\Program Files (x86)\AMD\Chipset_Software\".
    • Install any older version of the AMD Chipset installer (version 6.xx.xx.xx or earlier).
  • On a non-English OS, some driver names may appear in English.
  • Occasionally, Ryzen PPKG may not install or upgrade.

The full breakdown of the new drivers is given below:

Windows
10

Windows
11

Change Details

AMD Ryzen Power Plan / AMD Processor Power Management Support

8.0.0.13

8.0.0.13

No change

AMD PCI Device Driver

1.0.0.90

1.0.0.90

No change

AMD I2C Driver

1.2.0.126

1.2.0.126

No change

AMD UART Driver

1.2.0.119

1.2.0.119

No change

AMD GPIO2 Driver

2.2.0.134

2.2.0.134

No change

PT GPIO Driver

3.0.3.0

3.0.3.0

No change

AMD PSP Driver

5.38.0.0

5.38.0.0

 Bug Fixes

AMD IOV Driver

1.2.0.52

Not Applicable

No change

AMD SMBUS Driver

5.12.0.44

5.12.0.44

No change

AMD AS4 ACPI Driver

1.2.0.46

Not Applicable

No change

AMD SFH I2C Driver

1.0.0.86

1.0.0.86

No change

AMD USB Filter Driver

2.1.11.304

Not Applicable

No change

AMD SFH Driver

1.0.0.341

1.0.0.341

No change

AMD CIR Driver

3.2.4.135

Not Applicable

No change

AMD MicroPEP Driver

1.0.44.0

1.0.44.0

No change

AMD Wireless Button Driver

1.0.0.6

1.0.0.6

No change

AMD PMF-6000 Series Driver

24.0.5.0

24.0.5.0

No change

AMD PPM Provisioning File Driver

8.0.0.48

8.0.0.48

Bug Fixes

AMD USB4 CM Driver

1.0.0.42

Not Applicable

No Change

AMD AMS Mailbox Driver

4.5.0.120

4.5.0.120

Bug Fixes

AMD S0i3 Filter Driver

1.1.0.3

1.1.0.3

Win10 OS Support Added

AMD 3D V-Cache Performance Optimizer Driver

1.0.0.10

1.0.0.10

Bug Fixes

AMD SFH1.1 Driver

1.1.0.24

1.1.0.24

Bug Fixes

AMD PMF-7040 Series Driver

24.2.5.0

24.2.5.0

No Change

AMD Interface Driver (AMD PCI, AMD SMBuS, AMD Hetero, AMD RCEC)

2.0.0.22

2.0.0.22

New program support added

AMD PMF-7736 Series Driver

Not Applicable

24.1.20.0

No Change

AMD PMF-8000Series Driver

25.5.22.0

25.5.22.0

Bug Fixes

AMD Provisioning for OEM

1.0.0.6

1.0.0.6

No change

AMD PMF Ryzen AI 300 Series Driver 1

Not Applicable

25.6.25.0

Bug Fixes

AMD Application Compatibility Database Driver

 1.0.0.3 1.0.0.3 New product added

AMD NULL Driver for Microsoft Pluton Security Processor 1

 1.0.0.0 Not Applicable New product added

AMD NULL Driver for Microsoft Pluton Security Processor 2

 Not Applicable 1.0.0.2 New product added

You can download the driver from here on AMD's official website. Do note that the driver no longer supports Windows 10 on the latest generation of AMD mobile chips.

Report a problem with article
