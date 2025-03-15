Save 32% on Logitech MX Vertical wireless mouse

Purchasing a more ergonomically shaped mouse could be a good investment in your comfort, especially if you work long hours with your mouse. Vertical mice are not very common, but they are a good pick for those who want to reduce their hand and wrist strain and reduce the risks of carpal tunnel syndrome. One such mouse from Logitech is currently on a big sale, saving you nearly $32.

The MX Vertical is not your standard mouse. It is not even similar to the MX Master with its bulbous shape. The MX Vertical is set at a 57-degree vertical angle, which, according to Logitech, helps reduce muscular activity by up to 10%, reduce the pressure on your wrist and keep your thumb comfortably positioned. Logitech says this "natural handshake position" is easier for your hand muscles.

Besides providing great comfort, the MX Vertical has other features that make it a good productivity mouse. There is a 4,000 DPI sensor for precise tracking, a few additional buttons that you can map to various shortcuts and gestures, a USB-C port for charging (up to four months on a single charge), and the ability to pair the mouse with up to 3 devices (Bluetooth or Unifying).

The MX Vertical comes with a USB-C cable and a Unifying adapter. Just keep in mind that this mouse is better suited for people with larger hands. Those with smaller hands can opt for the Logitech Lift, a similar mouse that is also available for left-handed people. As of right now, it is on sale with a 19% discount.

Logitech MX Vertical - $69.39 | 32% off on Amazon US

