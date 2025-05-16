Windows 11 gets a new taskbar button and a much-needed desktop fix in build 27858

Microsoft took a break from shipping Canary builds to Windows Insiders due to various bugs and issues that needed to be addressed. Now, the company finally has a release-worthy build, and it is available for download.

If you are a Windows Insider in the Canary Channel, you can download build 27858. While the update is not the biggest one, it brings some interesting changes to the desktop and the taskbar. On the desktop, Microsoft finally removed the colored backplate for packaged Windows apps like Snipping Tool or Calculator. Now, icons are bigger and easier to read. Just keep in mind that you will have to create new shortcuts to see the change in action.

Next, Microsoft is adding a new taskbar button to make it easier to invoke the emoji panel. You will find it next to other tray icons. If you prefer launching the emoji panel using he old Win + Period shortcut, you can toggle off the new button by right-clicking it or visiting the taskbar settings.

Other changes and fixes in today's release include improved accessibility for File Explorer, fixes for UI crashes when dragging a window, fixes for non-working Night Light, broken Wi-Fi connections in the previous builds, fixes for system crashes with the KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE code, and more.

Known bugs in build 27858 include the following:

[ General ] [ IMPORTANT NOTE FOR COPILOT+ PCs ] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”. [ NEW ] You may see an Administrative Templates error message when opening Group Policy Editor. If you click OK, you should be able to proceed as normal.

] [ Input ] [ NEW ] Pen input may be non-responsive on some PCs that support pen for inking.

]

You can find the complete changelog in a post on the official Windows Insider blog.