Windows 11 Insider Beta build (KB5026447) adds Facebook widget and lots of changes and fixes

Today, Microsoft has released builds 22621.1690 and 22624.1690 (KB5026447) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:

Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1690 and Build 22624.1690 (KB5026447) to the Beta Channel. Build 22624.1690 = New features rolling out.

= New features rolling out. Build 22621.1690 = New features off by default.

The new build adds a new Facebook widget, along with a host of other changes, improvements and bug fixes. Here is the changelog:

New Widget: Facebook Facebook is rolling out a preview version of their widget. To give it a try, download the Facebook app from the Microsoft Store or update to the latest version of the app. Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the “+” button at the top-right of the board to pin your widget. The Facebook widget As you give this and other new widgets a try, please let us know what you think through the Widgets feedback link in the widgets picker. You should expect to see additional new widgets as more developers create and release widgets for their apps. If you’re a Windows developer and interested in creating a widget, watch our tutorial video here. For an overview of the Windows widgets experience and design guidance for creating your own widgets, see Windows widgets. For more information on creating a Win32 widget provider, see Widget service providers. For information on PWA widget providers, see Build PWA-driven widgets. Changes and Improvements in Build 22621.1690 & Build 22624.1690 [General] We are trying out providing alerts under Settings > Accounts advising users to add a recovery email address or phone number to their Microsoft account to ensure they never lose access to their account. [Start menu] We are trying out a small change with some Windows Insiders where the “Recommended” section of the Start menu is changed to “For you”. Let us know what you think in Feedback Hub if you see this change. Fixes in Build 22624.1690 [Input] Made another fix for the underlying crash impacting the ability to launch the touch keyboard / PIN entry on the login screen. [Notifications] Fixed another 2FA code pattern which wasn’t being recognized. If you see any others, please file feedback! [Task Manager] Did some work to help address an issue which was causing random processes to sometimes get grouped under Microsoft Edge even though they weren’t related.

Fixed an issue impacting Task Manager reliability.

The search icon should be easier to see now when using a contrast theme.

Made the navigation pane a bit narrower. As part of this change, when necessary, the text will be wrapped now.

The creation of live kernel memory dump file submenu has access keys now.

Pressing enter when keyboard focus is on one of the sections (like Memory) in the Performance page should now actually switch sections.

Resizing Task Manager from the top of the window should work now. Known issues [Search on the Taskbar] If you have the Bing button in the search box on the taskbar and you restart your computer, you may see the daily rotating search highlight for some time before getting the Bing button back. [Widgets] When you launch the widgets board for the first time, you may see momentarily placeholders of the widgets/feed cards of the old 2-column layout even if your device supports 3-columns.

