Save on Star Wars video games and movies for Star Wars Day on Amazon

Star Wars jedi Survivor teaser image featuring Cal and BD-1

As we mentioned earlier, today is considered Star Wars Day because May 4 has been interpreted by fans as "May the Fourth Be With You". Right now you can save some money when you purchase select Star Wars-based video games on Amazon, along with digital versions of the films on Amazon Prime Video.

The most recent video game from the franchise, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is out for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and the PC. Amazon is selling the game for $69.99, but you can get a $10 digital credit towards a future Amazon purchase if you add in the code EAJEDI10 at checkout. That same credit is also available if you buy the Deluxe edition of the game.

There are some other Star Wars games with discounts on Amazon today.

You can also save money if you buy the digital UHD versions of the Star Wars films. They are currently on sale for just $6.49 each on Amazon Prime Video.

