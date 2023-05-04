Save on Star Wars video games and movies for Star Wars Day on Amazon

As we mentioned earlier, today is considered Star Wars Day because May 4 has been interpreted by fans as "May the Fourth Be With You". Right now you can save some money when you purchase select Star Wars-based video games on Amazon, along with digital versions of the films on Amazon Prime Video.
The most recent video game from the franchise, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is out for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and the PC. Amazon is selling the game for $69.99, but you can get a $10 digital credit towards a future Amazon purchase if you add in the code EAJEDI10 at checkout. That same credit is also available if you buy the Deluxe edition of the game.
There are some other Star Wars games with discounts on Amazon today.
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $69.99 (with $10 credit for future Amazon purchases with promo code EAJEDIA10)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition for $89.99 (with $10 credit for future Amazon purchases with promo code EAJEDIA10)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection for Nintendo Switch for $19.93 (32 percent off MSRP)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection for PlayStation 4 for $19.85 (34 percent off MSRP)
- Star Wars: Squadrons for PC (Steam code) for $5.99 (85 percent off MSRP)
You can also save money if you buy the digital UHD versions of the Star Wars films. They are currently on sale for just $6.49 each on Amazon Prime Video.
- Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
- Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement