Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel build 23606 will be the final Dev release of 2023

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 builfor members of the Windows Insider Program in the Dev Channel. The build number is 23606 and there are also ISO file downloads for the update as well.

This is a minor release that includes the previously announced transition from Windows Speech Recognition (WSR) to voice access, along with some fixes. Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements

[General]

Windows 11 is transitioning from Windows Speech Recognition (WSR) to voice access. WSR is being deprecated. A dialog will pop up when WSR is opened directing you to try voice access and we have also added a banner under Settings > Accessibility > Speech as well. Voice access, our new assistive technology in Windows 11, uses on-device speech recognition, enabling control of your PC and authoring text without an internet connection. It will support multiple languages and custom commands in a future update (these features are now available for Windows Insiders to try in the Dev and Beta Channels). We recommend WSR users try and start using voice access today. Dialog directing you to try voice access when opening Windows Speech Recognition.

Fixes

[File Explorer]

Fixed an underlying issue causing the details pane in File Explorer to unexpectedly take keyboard focus sometimes. Fixed an issue which was causing File Explorer to crash when accessing or scrolling Gallery.

[Input]

Fixed a high hitting tabtip.exe crash when trying to use pen input in the previous flight.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues

[Copilot in Windows*]

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

[Widgets]

You may experience a loading delay when the Microsoft Start feed is reenabled.

Announcements from the Microsoft Start feed are still shown on the taskbar after the feed is hidden.

The Widgets Board should automatically close and reopen when enabling or disabling feeds.

Keyboard navigation from settings subpages back to the top-level Settings page is broken.

Incorrect spacing and fonts used in some settings pages.

You can check out the full blog post here.