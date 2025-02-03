Windows 11 KB5050087 beta improves Lock Screen widgets, File Explorer, fixes USB issues

Microsoft, today, has released the newest build to Windows 11 Beta channel Insiders. The new build, 22635.4870 under KB5050087, brings an improved Lock screen widget experience, File Explorer, fixes a couple of USB issues, and more.

Microsoft notes that this build is for version 23H2. The company already published one for the Beta channel on version 24H2 earlier this week under Build 26120.3073 (KB5050090).

The full changelog for build 22635.4870 is given below:

New features gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* Choose what Lock screen widgets appear We’re beginning to roll out support for lock screen widgets (previously referred to as “Weather and more”) to Windows Insiders in the European Economic Area (EEA). You can add, remove, and rearrange lock screen widgets such as Weather, Watchlist, Sports, Traffic, and more. Any widget that supports the small sizing option can be added here. To customize your lock screen widgets, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen. We are starting this rollout first with Insiders in the EEA and plan to expand to Insiders in other regions in the future. Insiders outside the EEA will continue to see the “Weather and more” experience. Customization settings for lock screen widgets shown in Settings. As part of this, we’re also adding support for a new group policy called “Disable Widgets On Lock Screen” that will allow IT administrators to disable lock screen widgets without disabling widgets elsewhere on PCs they manage. To edit this policy, please launch the Local Group Policy Editor app and navigate to Computer Configurations > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Widgets. This policy is only supported in EEA regions at this time but will expand to include other regions in the future as well. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Desktop Environment > Lock screen. Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] For Windows Insiders signed in with a work or school account (Entra ID), File Explorer will begin showing people icons under the “Activity” column on File Explorer Home and on “Recommended” at the top of File Explorer Home. When you hover or click over a people icon, it will display the Live Persona Card for that person from Microsoft 365. Activity column under File Explorer Home showing people icons highlighted in a red box. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on* [Start menu] Fixed an issue causing Start menu to crash for some Insiders when interacting with the letters in the apps list.

Fixed an issue where the colors were not correct when opening the account manager flyout on the when using a mixed dark and light custom mode in Settings > Personalization > Colors. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue where if you opened a File Explorer window and minimized it, it might not be rendered correctly when you restored it.

Fixed an issue which was impacting File Explorer reliability for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue which was causing explorer.exe to crash when dropping files into File Explorer sometimes in the latest flights. [Other] Fixed a high hitting background sihost.exe crash in the latest flights. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel [Other] This update includes fixes for the following issues: [USB cameras] Fixed: Your device does not recognize the camera is on. This issue occurs after you install the January 2025 security update.

Fixed: Your device does not recognize the camera is on. This issue occurs after you install the January 2025 security update. [USB audio device drivers] Fixed: The code 10 error message, “This device cannot start” appears. This occurs when you connect to certain external audio management devices. Known issues [File Explorer] We’re investigating an issue causing File Explorer to be very slow to close for some Insiders when closing using the X button. This may also impact the other title bar buttons. [Settings] The Home page of Settings may crash. If you are impacted by this, you should still be able to open specific Settings pages directly by searching for them from the taskbar.

There is a known issue where the two new enterprise-specific device info and accessibility preferences cards are showing up on non-managed PCs signed in with Microsoft accounts.

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.