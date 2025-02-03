When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft releases new Immersive Hues wallpaper collection

Last month, Microsoft released a new "Fluid Textures" wallpaper collection, giving users across platforms a fresh set of desktop backgrounds with dark and light variants. Now, the company has another one for you to discover. Microsoft Design on X announced "Immersive Hues," a new wallpaper collection focused on "fluidity and light."

The collection consists of five wallpapers: Platform, Trust, Unitiled Red, Unitiled Purple, and Waves. Each wallpaper has a light and dark variant to match the rest of the operating system visuals. Sadly, Windows 11 and 10 can't auto-switch themes, but you can fix that using some free third-party apps like the recently updated Auto Dark Mode or WinDynamicDesktop.

Alternatively, you can make Windows 11 and 10 toggle between those wallpapers with the Slideshow feature, which you can access in Settings:

  1. Open the Settings app by pressing Win + I or using any other method.
  2. Go to Personalization > Background.
  3. Select "Slideshow" next to "Personalize your background."
  4. Click Browse and select the folder with the wallpapers.

Here are some wallpapers from the new pack:

You can download the new "Immersive Hues" wallpaper collection on the official Microsoft Design website. The latter features several packs, such as "Abstract Dreamscapes," "Horizons," various Windows 11-themed backgrounds, and more.

In other personalization-related news, Microsoft recently announced the deprecation of its website with Windows 10 and 11 themes. Now, users are advised to download themes from the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, you can get plenty of neat wallpapers on the Microsoft Design website.

