Windows 11 KB5055627 is a massive update with a lot of new features

Today is a big day for Windows 11 users, especially those with Copilot+ PCs. Microsoft is finally rolling out its flagship AI feature, Recall, alongside Click to Do and AI-powered Windows Search. To get those features on supported PCs, you need KB5055627, which is now out. In addition to new stuff for Copilot+ PCs, it introduces changes and improvements for the rest of the computers running Windows 11 version 24H2.

Here is what Microsoft is rolling out gradually:

[Recall (preview)]

New! You work across so many apps, sites, and documents it can be hard to remember where you saw something you want to get back to. Recall (preview) saves you time by offering an entirely new way to search for things you’ve seen or done on your PC securely. With the AI capabilities of Copilot+ PCs, it’s now possible to quickly find and get back to any app, website, image, or document just by describing its content. To use Recall, you will need to opt-in to save snapshots, which are images of your activity, and enroll in Windows Hello to confirm your presence so only you can access your snapshots. You are always in control of what snapshots are saved and can pause saving snapshots at any time. As you use your Copilot+ PC throughout the day working on documents or presentations, taking video calls, and context switching across activities, Recall will take regular snapshots and help you find things faster and easier. When you need to find or get back to something you’ve done previously, open Recall and authenticate with Windows Hello. When you’ve found what you were looking for, you can reopen the application, website, or document, or use Click to Do to act on any image or text in the snapshot you found. For more info, see Retrace your steps with Recall.

[Click to Do (preview)]

New! Click to Do (preview) makes it easier than ever for you to take immediate action on whatever catches your eye on-screen on your Copilot+ PC, saving you time by helping complete tasks inline and quickly getting you to the app that can best complete the job. For example, select an image using Click to Do to take actions like erasing objects using the Photos app or remove the background using Paint. To use Click to Do, simply use Windows key + mouse click or Windows key + Q. You can also enter through the Snipping Tool menu and print screen or searching “Click to Do” in the search box on the Windows taskbar. For more info, see Click to Do: do more with what's on your screen.

New! On Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, Click to Do includes intelligent text actions. Use Windows key + mouse click or Windows key + Q to select a text block and then drag to select the text that you want. You’ll see options to Summarize or to help you Rewrite your text, so it sounds more causal or more formal. These text actions leverage the capabilities of Phi Silica, the on-device Small Language Model (SLM) that is built right into Windows.

New! Easily open Click to Do when you swipe from the rightmost edge of your display.

New! The policies for managing Click to Do in a commercial environment. IT admins can learn more by viewing Manage Click to Do.

[Improved Windows Search]

New! Finding your documents, photos, and settings across Windows 11 is easier on Copilot+ PCs with improved Windows Search, powered by semantic indexing models along with traditional lexical indexing. Whether it’s searching in File Explorer, in Windows Search on your taskbar, or in Settings— just type what’s on your mind to find it on your Copilot+ PC. You no longer need to remember file names, exact words in file content, or settings names. Searching for settings like “change my theme” will work within the Settings app for now. Thanks to the power of the 40+ TOPS NPU onboard Copilot+ PCs, these search improvements work even when you’re not connected to the internet. To find more info, see Searching indexing in Windows. Now available on AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs.

New! Locating your photos stored and saved in the cloud is getting simpler on Copilot+ PCs. You can use your own words in the search box at the upper-right corner of File Explorer like “summer picnics.” In addition to photos stored locally on your Copilot+ PC, photos from the cloud will show up in the search results together. Exact matches for your keywords within the text of your cloud files will also show in the search results. You can try this experience out today with your personal OneDrive when signed in with your Microsoft account and connected to the internet. Now available on AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs.

[Narrator] New! Keep track of what Narrator has spoken and access it for quick reference. With speech recap, you can quickly access spoken content, follow along with live transcription, and copy what Narrator last said—all with simple keyboard shortcuts.

[Phone Link] New! You can do even more with your Windows PC and your mobile device with direct access to cross-device features from the Start menu. For example, you can make phone calls, send SMS messages, access your photos, or share content between your mobile device and PC.

[Widgets]

New! Web developers can use their existing content to create interactive widgets that can be added to multiple widgets surfaces. For more info, see Web widget providers.

New! There are some new updates to the new Widgets on Lock experience for devices in the European Economic Area (EEA). In addition to accessibility and craftsmanship improvements, the Lock screen weather widget now supports customization. To configure your weather widget, go to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen and select the “Customize widget” option from the weather widget more options menu. More widgets will be customizable in the future.

[File Explorer]

New! Pivot-based curated views on File Explorer Home that supports ease of access of Microsoft 365 content on Windows. Be more productive and get highly relevant content at your fingertips on File Explorer Home.

Fixed: As part of our ongoing commitment to improving File Explorer accessibility, this release includes increased support for the text scaling (Settings > Accessibility > Text size) across File Explorer, File Open/Save dialogs and the copy dialogs.

Fixed: Improved the performance of extracting zipped files, particularly in the case where you’re unzipping a large number of small files.

Fixed: The address bar in File Explorer might unexpectedly not show a path after opening.

[Settings] New!​​​​​​​ Manage which apps Windows recommends actions, go to Settings > Apps > Actions on Copilot+ PCs.

[Windows Studio Effects] New! The Studio Effects automatic framing filter turns on after the initial use of the camera, if your PC supports Studio Effects and you have not used Studio Effects previously.

[Start]

Fixed: You can’t use touch gestures to view the list of apps pinned in the Start menu.

Fixed: The Sign out and More options​​​​​​​ buttons in the Start menu account manager might not be visible with increased text size.

[Taskbar]

Fixed: The underlines beneath the app icons in the taskbar may remain visible even after the apps have been closed.

Fixed: If you use the arrow keys after pressing the Windows key + T, the arrows move in the wrong direction for Arabic and Hebrew display languages.

[Desktop icons] The logic for apps pinned to the desktop has been updated, so that packaged apps no longer show an accent colored backplate. For example, if you were to drag and drop Snipping Tool from the apps list in Start to the desktop the icons should be bigger and easier to see now.

[Display] Fixed: You might need to press the WIN + P keyboard shortcut twice to switch topologies.

[ExtFloodFill] Fixed: There's an uncommon issue with ExtFloodFill where a horizontal line might appear in the incorrect location in Win32 applications.

[Graphics] Fixed: External graphics cards connected over Thunderbolt might unexpectedly not be discoverable in some cases.

[Hyper-V Manager]​​​​​​​ Fixed: Hyper-V Manager unexpectedly shows 0% CPU usage for VMs.