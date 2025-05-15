Windows 11 KB5058502 is out with a new Copilot shortcut, Push to Talk, and more

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 23H2 Release Preview build for Windows Insiders. KB5058502 with build number 22631.5409 is now available with the ability to remap the Copilot key and the Win + C shortcut. There is also Push to Talk to Copilot, a new FAQ section in the Settings, and other changes.

Here is the changelog:

Gradual rollout The following features and improvements might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually. Text bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented. [ Copilot ] New ! You can open Copilot on Windows with Win + C. You can personalize your Copilot key and Win + C experience at any time with the existing “Customize Copilot key on keyboard” under Settings > Personalization > Text input. For Enterprise users, see Updated Windows and Microsoft 365 Coplot Chat experience. New ! To open the Press to talk with Copilot on Windows, hold the Copilot key or Win + C for two seconds if you don’t have a Copilot key. Press Esc or stay silent for a few seconds to end the call. You can also use Alt + Spacebar to talk with Copilot on Windows. This feature enables you to interact with Copilot using your voice, providing instant responses while you continue your tasks.

] [ Search on Taskbar ] Improved support for web search providers in Windows Search for the EEA, including with increased discoverability.

] [ Settings ] New! Find answers to commonly asked questions about your PC and Windows 11 in the new FAQs section on the Settings > System > About. It covers topics like system setup, performance, and compatibility – all in one place.

] Taskbar ] New! Admins can configure taskbar policies so users can unpin specific apps, ensuring they are not repinned during the next policy refresh. To turn on this feature, use the new PinGeneration option.

] [ Voice access ] Fixed: Voice access may freeze with error "working on it" when dictating.

] [ Widgets ] New! There are some new updates to the new Widgets on Lock experience for devices in the European Economic Area (EEA). In addition to accessibility and craftsmanship improvements, the Lock screen weather widget now supports customization. To configure your weather widget, go to Settings > Personalization> Lock screen and select the "Customize widget" option from the weather widget more options menu. More widgets will be customizable in the future.

] [ Windows Share ] New! Make last-minute edits such as cropping, rotating, and adding filters to images shared through the Windows Share window. New! When you drag a local file from File Explorer or your desktop, a tray appears at the top of your screen. Drop the file into a suggested app or select More… to open the Windows share window.

] [ Input ] Fixed: Voice typing won’t start from the touch keyboard when using the Chinese (Simplified) narrow layout. Fixed: When using the Symbols section of the touch keyboard, pressing the key to change pages may unexpectedly insert a character into password fields.

] Normal rollout This update includes the following features and improvements that are rolling out as part of this update. Text bolded in brackets indicates the area of the change being documented.

[ Blue screen error ] Fixed: This update addresses an issue where devices encounter a blue screen error in Windows.

] [ HoloLens ] Fixed: An issue that stopped the HoloCamera app from saving pictures on HoloLens due to incorrect folder access and a related problem with Mixed Reality Capture.

] [ Memory leak ] Fixed: This update addresses an issue in the Input Service that causes increased memory usage, potentially impacting performance in multi-user, multi-lingual, and remote desktop usage.

] [ Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) ] Fixed: This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

] [ Windows Shell ] Fixed: This update addresses an issue when Explorer and the Start Menu stop working when a device is connected to an AAD account.

] Fixed: This update addresses an issue when Explorer and the Start Menu stop working when a device is connected to an AAD account. [Windows Update & Servicing] Fixed: The Windows Update service stopped working when devices running Windows 11 22H2 or 23H2 tried to download the Windows 24H2 feature update through Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

