Windows 10 KB5058481 Release Preview brings back missing "seconds", fixes Account sync bug

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 build for Insiders. The new build, 19045.5912, under KB5058481, brings back the seconds reader in the clock view display in Calendar flyout, fixes Account Sync-related bug, and more.

The full changelog is given below:

This update includes the following features and improvements (items bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented): [Calendar flyout] Brings back the clock view that displays seconds onto the calendar that was once removed.

Enhances the RichCalendar feature by extending the upcoming events period to 30 days.

Adds description text for the weather button on the rich calendar. [GDI/GDI+] Fixed: Some GB18030-2022 characters in plane 2 are not rendered.

Fixed: Some GB18030 characters are rendered wider. Additionally, the sample paragraph is not rendered correctly. [Mobile Operator Profiles] Updated: Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles are updated. [WinSaS] Fixed: An issue affecting the Windows Account Sync Consent system in European Economic Area markets, where secondary accounts were not acknowledged, leading to increased server load.

You can find the blog post here on Microsoft's official website.