Windows 11 preview builds now let you share Wi-Fi passwords using QR codes

On October 18, 2023, Microsoft released a new Windows 11 build to test in the Canary Channel. It introduced Bluetooth Low Energy Audio support, improved Windows Location permissions, and a few more minor changes. One of those includes the ability to view and share Wi-Fi passwords using QR codes.

"How to view a Wi-Fi password in Windows" is a popular request that often leads users to articles detailing where to get the info in the old Control Panel. However, modern Windows 11 versions let you do that faster and easier from the Settings app. Now, in addition to displaying just the password, Windows 11 generates a QR code for the select network, allowing you to connect a new device without selecting the network and typing its complicated password.

Here is how Microsoft describes the change:

In Settings, when looking at your Wi-Fi password under the Wi-Fi properties, we now show a QR code so you can more easily share it with others. We also show a QR code when you set up a mobile hotspot to share your network connection.

How to view a Wi-Fi password in Windows 11 build 25977 and newer?

Open the Settings app and navigate to the Network & internet section. Click Wi-Fi > Manage known networks. Select the network you need, then click View next to "View Wi-Fi security key." Windows 11 will display a rather old-school-looking window with your Wi-Fi password and a QR code.

In addition to QR codes for Wi-Fi passwords, Windows 11 build 25977 displays a neat little animation when connecting to a Wi-Fi network or initializing a wired connection, as shown by the @XenoPanther on X (Twitter).

Wait wait wait wait wait. Since when was there an animation when connecting to WiFi / Ethernet?

Video starts at 0:05 pic.twitter.com/gwwQnDonjt — Xeno (@XenoPanther) October 18, 2023

You can find other changes in Windows 11 build 25977 in our dedicated article.