Windows 11 reaches almost 24% market share on Steam

Valve has published the latest results of its monthly Hardware & Software Survey, showing dominant preferences among Steam customers. According to the August 2022 report, Windows 11 is back climbing the ladder after a small dip in July 2022. Valve says Microsoft's latest operating system has made a U-turn and gained 2.66 points, reaching an all-time high of 23.78%.
Disclaimer: The survey is not 100% accurate, since participation is optional.
It is too early to predict when Windows 11 will become the most popular operating system on Steam. Still, the gap between seven-year-old Windows 10 and relatively young Windows 11 is slowly decreasing. In August 2022, Windows 10 experienced a significant decrease, going down from 73.11% to 69.06% (-4.11 points).
About 2.6% of Steam users do not care that Microsoft stopped providing support for Windows 7 almost three years ago. Moreover, the good-old Windows 7 gained 0.56 points in August 2022, thus securing the third most popular OS title.
Overall, Windows holds 96.23% of Steam users (-0.8 points). Apple's macOS has 2.5% (+0.76 points), and Linux is third with 1.27% (+0.04 points).
- Windows 10 64-bit – 69.06% (-4.11 points)
- Windows 11 – 23.78% (+2.66 points)
- Windows 7 – 2.6% (+0.56 points)
- macOS – 2.5% (+0.76 points)
- Linux – 1.27% (+0.04 points)
Now to the second part of the report—hardware. For the first time in a very long time, six-core processors are the most popular choice. Even though multicore processors from Intel and AMD are affordable like never before, two-thirds of surveyed customers use CPUs with six and four cores. It's a similar picture with GPUs: the most popular graphics cards are mid-range and budget models from NVIDIA.
|Steam Hardware Survey – August 2022
|Processors
|Intel
|AMD
|Microsoft
|67.91% (+1.65)
|32.6% (-1.67)
|0.02% (+0.01)
|Physical Cores
|6 cores
|4 cores
|8 cores
|33.04% (-0.72)
|31.29 (-0.65)
|18.97% (-0.53)
|Memory
|16 GB
|8 GB
|32 GB
|51.22% (-2.03)
|22.36% (+1.19)
|13.13% (-0.28)
|Graphics Cards
|Nvidia
|AMD
|Intel
|76.21%
|14.67%
|8.92%
|Graphics Cards Models
|NVIDIA GTX 1060
|NVIDIA GTX 1650
|NVIDIA RTX 2060
|6.39% (-0.57)
|6.03% (-0.16)
|4.85% (-0.13%)
|Graphics Cards Memory
|8 GB
|6 GB
|4 GB
|25.22% (-0.8)
|20.84% (-0.3)
|16.09% (-1.15)
|Monitor Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|1366 x 768
|65.74% (-1.36)
|10.92% (-0.56)
|6.23% (+0.98)
You can find more information on the official Steam Hardware & Software Survey page.
