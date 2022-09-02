Windows 11 reaches almost 24% market share on Steam

Valve has published the latest results of its monthly Hardware & Software Survey, showing dominant preferences among Steam customers. According to the August 2022 report, Windows 11 is back climbing the ladder after a small dip in July 2022. Valve says Microsoft's latest operating system has made a U-turn and gained 2.66 points, reaching an all-time high of 23.78%.

Disclaimer: The survey is not 100% accurate, since participation is optional.

It is too early to predict when Windows 11 will become the most popular operating system on Steam. Still, the gap between seven-year-old Windows 10 and relatively young Windows 11 is slowly decreasing. In August 2022, Windows 10 experienced a significant decrease, going down from 73.11% to 69.06% (-4.11 points).

About 2.6% of Steam users do not care that Microsoft stopped providing support for Windows 7 almost three years ago. Moreover, the good-old Windows 7 gained 0.56 points in August 2022, thus securing the third most popular OS title.

Overall, Windows holds 96.23% of Steam users (-0.8 points). Apple's macOS has 2.5% (+0.76 points), and Linux is third with 1.27% (+0.04 points).

Windows 10 64-bit – 69.06% (-4.11 points) Windows 11 – 23.78% (+2.66 points) Windows 7 – 2.6% (+0.56 points) macOS – 2.5% (+0.76 points) Linux – 1.27% (+0.04 points)

Now to the second part of the report—hardware. For the first time in a very long time, six-core processors are the most popular choice. Even though multicore processors from Intel and AMD are affordable like never before, two-thirds of surveyed customers use CPUs with six and four cores. It's a similar picture with GPUs: the most popular graphics cards are mid-range and budget models from NVIDIA.

Steam Hardware Survey – August 2022 Processors Intel AMD Microsoft 67.91% (+1.65) 32.6% (-1.67) 0.02% (+0.01) Physical Cores 6 cores 4 cores 8 cores 33.04% (-0.72) 31.29 (-0.65) 18.97% (-0.53) Memory 16 GB 8 GB 32 GB 51.22% (-2.03) 22.36% (+1.19) 13.13% (-0.28) Graphics Cards Nvidia AMD Intel 76.21% 14.67% 8.92% Graphics Cards Models NVIDIA GTX 1060 NVIDIA GTX 1650 NVIDIA RTX 2060 6.39% (-0.57) 6.03% (-0.16) 4.85% (-0.13%) Graphics Cards Memory 8 GB 6 GB 4 GB 25.22% (-0.8) 20.84% (-0.3) 16.09% (-1.15) Monitor Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 65.74% (-1.36) 10.92% (-0.56) 6.23% (+0.98)

You can find more information on the official Steam Hardware & Software Survey page.