Deals: AMD Ryzen 5800X 8 core CPU is nearly 50% off today, and loads more

AMD launched Ryzen 7000 series desktop chips and Socket AM5 platform recently. Leaked benchmarks suggest their performance is competitive with next-gen Intel Raptor Lake-S CPUs. Alongside a big performance uplift, the new AM5 platform will bring support for next-gen features which include DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0.

However, it is noteworthy that these are going to be expensive features that not everyone will be able to afford. As such, the current AM4 socket is still great for the vast majority of users and last-gen CPUs based on Zen 3 and Zen 2 architecture are currently selling at some great prices online, making it the perfect time to upgrade or build a new system.

Here are all the best deals though bear in mind that the CPUs without the on-board Vega integrated graphics will require a discrete graphics card for display output purposes. You can browse the GPU deals articles to see if you find some good deals on graphics cards.

While AM4 is five year old at this point, it is noteworthy that AMD has itself confirmed the platform is here to stay for a while, and even some new CPUs could be planned according to some reports.

