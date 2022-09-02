Microsoft is rebuilding the Stream mobile app, beta now out

Back in 2017, Microsoft announced Stream, a video management tool for the enterprise market. It also has an accompanying mobile app which receives updates from time to time. Today, Microsoft has announced that it is rebuilding the Stream mobile app from the ground up, with a beta now available.

The Redmond tech firm has touted a design revamp with a redesigned home page, seamless access to both the Classic and SharePoint versions of Stream, and a "richer" experience when viewing videos. Microsoft believes that this rebuilding of the app will offer enterprise users a more streamlined and better way to access their Microsoft Teams recordings, mark videos as favorites for quick access, and share with their colleagues.

The Stream mobile beta is available on both Android and iOS. You can find the opt-in instructions for both the platforms here. Feedback can be provided directly to Microsoft by expanding the left navigation pane in the Stream beta app and tapping on Send Feedback. Microsoft expects to roll out the generally available version of the new Stream app on a regional basis later this year.

That said, Microsoft has set some expectations by cautioning customers that both the currently available beta version as well as the one that will roll out generally this year may be missing some crucial features such as video recording and uploading, and offline downloads. You can expect those to land in 2023.